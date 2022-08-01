Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

The Seventy 8 debuts in Vietnam

by Lagoon Asia Pacific 13 May 22:54 PDT

The Seventy 8, flagship of Lagoon's power catamaran was officially revealed in Vietnam at the beginning of this May. Organized by Lagoon's distributor in Vietnam-Tam Son Yachting, the event welcoming her arrival to the country was a great success. Over 40 guests and media friends attended her maiden voyage on the Saigon River, while another popular model, the Lagoon 46 was cruising alongside, together to celebrate the Lagoon lifestyle in Vietnam.

With the strong support of our local network, Lagoon is confident at the vitality of the emerging Southeast Asian markets, where yachting culture is gradually being established and yachting lifestyle embraced.

The Seventy 8 debuts in Vietnam - photo © Tam Son Yachting
The Seventy 8 debuts in Vietnam - photo © Tam Son Yachting

At over 24 meters in length, the Seventy 8 has a huge, fully-customizable flybridge, a forward platform offering unrivalled space for relaxation, and an aft cockpit with a view over the open sea. The spacious saloon is complemented by large glazing units and exceptional headroom.

Below decks, she offers a wide choice of layouts for a variety of onboard scenarios, with up to five cabins. The owner's suite, independent of the rest of the vessel, provides access to the sea with a private beach. The meticulous choice of materials creates a sense of timeless elegance.

The Seventy 8 is a deft blend of luxury and function, combining top-notch performance with the height of ocean-going comfort.

The Seventy 8 debuts in Vietnam - photo © Tam Son Yachting
The Seventy 8 debuts in Vietnam - photo © Tam Son Yachting

Boat owners and marine enthusiasts at the southern hemisphere will meet the Seventy 8 at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show in Australia at the end of May. The exciting news is that the first Seventy 7 sail catamaran in Japan will arrive this July in Yokohama.

Lagoon will continue to present its latest models to the yachting community in Asia Pacific, working closely with our local dealers to build a stronger presence in the region.

Upcoming Events

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2022
Dates: May 19-22, 2022
Venue: Sanctuary Cove, Queensland, Australia

Sydney International Boat Show 2022
Dates: July 28-August 1, 2022
Venue: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Related Articles

Outer Reef 900 Classic Motoryacht walkthrough
Seeing Julianne's interior in person is truly breathtaking… This head-turning and fully customized long-range motoryacht is exceptionally built for all types of weather encountered while bluewater cruising. Posted on 13 May Sunreef celebrates Miami GP with Fernando Alonso
The evening welcomed owners, clients, and friends to Bayfront Park In celebration of the inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix, Sunreef Yachts hosted an intimate evening on Sunday, May 8th, honoring future 60 Sunreef Power Eco yacht owner Fernando Alonso. Posted on 13 May Arksen 45 ready for action
Built for either independent excursions or operating as a tender/chase boat We have been working alongside Ring Powercraft who have been developing the tooling of the first in class, and now with the molding nearing completion 45/01 is set to be delivered in late summer this year. Posted on 13 May Wallypower58 evolution in design - Video preview
On display on a tour starting in Monaco, then Venice, St Tropez, Barcelona & Ibiza This groundbreaking addition to the Wallypower line marks the start of the revamping of the iconic Wally range and will have its official world debut at the 2022 Venice Boat Show. Posted on 13 May Considering the next steps in your career?
Marine Resources are here for you with some of the most exclusive opportunities From some of the most exclusive opportunities in Yacht Design to working on the industry's latest exciting boat building projects, our solutions-lead consultants are determined to understand your needs and equally bring forward the best opportunity. Posted on 13 May Sea Ray introduces two vessels born to shine
The brand-new SLX 260 and SLX 260 Outboard The new vessels offer boaters next-level luxury through elevated design aesthetics, optimized cruising comfort and a seamless command center. Posted on 12 May Absolute Navetta75 - The Absolute Sphere
The new fleet flagship twenty years after the shipyard was founded Twenty years after it was founded, the Absolute shipyard celebrates its success by introducing Navetta 75, the new fleet flagship. Posted on 12 May Introducing the Arksen 65
Take a closer look at the new all-rounder vessel, designed to be easily owner operated Similar to the Arksen 85, the 65 has all the robustness and functionality for safe ocean crossings, as standard within the Explorer Series, with the option of being fully capable of high latitude cruising. Posted on 12 May Three safety changes you need to know
As National Safe Boating Week approaches National Safe Boating Week arrives May 21–27 with an annual reminder for boaters to champion recreational boating safety all summer long. Posted on 10 May Sea Ray SLX 260 Outboard launch event
Don't miss the chance to experience this boat in person Be among the first in the world to view the outboard model at our exclusive Launch Event at MarineMax Clearwater. Come and explore the sleek appearance, full range of innovative amenities, and smart features that this vessel has to offer. Posted on 10 May
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy