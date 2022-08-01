The Seventy 8 debuts in Vietnam

by Lagoon Asia Pacific 13 May 22:54 PDT

The Seventy 8, flagship of Lagoon's power catamaran was officially revealed in Vietnam at the beginning of this May. Organized by Lagoon's distributor in Vietnam-Tam Son Yachting, the event welcoming her arrival to the country was a great success. Over 40 guests and media friends attended her maiden voyage on the Saigon River, while another popular model, the Lagoon 46 was cruising alongside, together to celebrate the Lagoon lifestyle in Vietnam.

With the strong support of our local network, Lagoon is confident at the vitality of the emerging Southeast Asian markets, where yachting culture is gradually being established and yachting lifestyle embraced.

At over 24 meters in length, the Seventy 8 has a huge, fully-customizable flybridge, a forward platform offering unrivalled space for relaxation, and an aft cockpit with a view over the open sea. The spacious saloon is complemented by large glazing units and exceptional headroom.

Below decks, she offers a wide choice of layouts for a variety of onboard scenarios, with up to five cabins. The owner's suite, independent of the rest of the vessel, provides access to the sea with a private beach. The meticulous choice of materials creates a sense of timeless elegance.

The Seventy 8 is a deft blend of luxury and function, combining top-notch performance with the height of ocean-going comfort.

Boat owners and marine enthusiasts at the southern hemisphere will meet the Seventy 8 at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show in Australia at the end of May. The exciting news is that the first Seventy 7 sail catamaran in Japan will arrive this July in Yokohama.

Lagoon will continue to present its latest models to the yachting community in Asia Pacific, working closely with our local dealers to build a stronger presence in the region.

Upcoming Events

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2022

Dates: May 19-22, 2022

Venue: Sanctuary Cove, Queensland, Australia

Sydney International Boat Show 2022

Dates: July 28-August 1, 2022

Venue: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia