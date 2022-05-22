Visit Gineico at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2022
by Gineico 15 May 14:19 PDT
19-22 May 2022
Quick Gyro Stabiliser © Gineico
We are showcasing our Quick Gyro Stabiliser. The smallest and most powerful gyro in the world!
Reduced roll in any condition on any vessel. Play the video below to see it in action.
Read more about the Quick Gyros...
More information about SCIBS Gold Coast here.
See you at the show:
- SCIBS Gold Coast
- Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
- 19 - 22 May, 2022 | Open 9am - 5pm daily
- Find us at PR 18