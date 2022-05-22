Please select your home edition
Edition




Visit Gineico at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2022

by Gineico 15 May 14:19 PDT 19-22 May 2022
Quick Gyro Stabiliser © Gineico

We are showcasing our Quick Gyro Stabiliser. The smallest and most powerful gyro in the world!

Reduced roll in any condition on any vessel. Play the video below to see it in action.

Read more about the Quick Gyros...

More information about SCIBS Gold Coast here.

See you at the show:

  • SCIBS Gold Coast
  • Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
  • 19 - 22 May, 2022 | Open 9am - 5pm daily
  • Find us at PR 18
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy