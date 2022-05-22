Please select your home edition
Arvor's premieres at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by Arvor Australia 17 May 15:28 PDT 19-22 May 2022
Arvor 625 Sportsfish © Arvor Australia

Arvor's Premieres at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show. Arvor Australia is very pleased to show you five models at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.

  • Arvor 625 Sportsfish - Australian Premiere
  • Arovr 705 Sportsfish
  • Arvor 805 Sportsfish
  • Arvor 675 Weekender - Australian Premiere
  • Arvor 755 Weekender

Arvor 625 Sportsfish

Spend more time with lines in the water with the all-new Arvor 625 Sportsfish.

Thoughtfully designed to maximize every bit of deck space along with a well-equipped enclosed cabin, it's a boat that can easily double as an impromptu overnighter.

Reach your fishing grounds fast with a maximum 150hp Mercury outboard, and choose from Arvor's equipment packs for the most popular safety, convenience, and comfort options to enhance every trip.

Arovr 705 Sportsfish - photo © Arvor Australia
Arovr 705 Sportsfish - photo © Arvor Australia

Arovr 705 Sportsfish

Fishing isn't just a hobby, it's a lifestyle, and that's abundantly clear in the new Arvor 705 Sportsfish.

A free-flowing cabin with an ergonomic, spacious design greet you for your fishing journey on board. The sleek, sporty hull is designed for the ultimate in comfort on open ocean or harbour with best-in-class amenities.

Control your vessel from the skipper's seat or the optional second helm on deck and find both fish and safe harbour with top quality electronics. Engine options up to 225hp and an seven-person capacity ensure a fun trip for everyone on your next fishing trip.

Arvor 805 Sportsfish - photo © Arvor Australia
Arvor 805 Sportsfish - photo © Arvor Australia

Arvor 805 Sportsfish

Serious fishing...

The curved hull portrays an aesthetically pleasing, sporty design. Centered around fishing, the Arvor 805 Sportsfish has features focused on a complete on-water experience such as an oxygenated fish locker to keep your bait fresh and your catch fresher.

Reach your fishing spot faster with class leading power option of Mercury single and twin-engine up to 350hp, and up to nine people aboard.

The Weekender range from Arvor is ideal when you really do want to have a good weekend...

Arvor 675 Weekender - photo © Arvor Australia
Arvor 675 Weekender - photo © Arvor Australia

Arvor 675 Weekender

The Arvor 675 Weekender is premiering at the Sanctuary Cove Show and is the newest and most compact model in the Weekender range.

Easy to handle on the water and transportable on a trailer, you can take eight people for a cruise and three can spend the night. Powered by a Mercury outboard up to 225hp, hydraulic steering with SmartCraft instrumentation, and compatibility with the latest navigation technologies. That way, handling the boat and keeping it balanced is a breeze, and all boat and engine performance data are always on display.

Arvor 755 Weekender - photo © Arvor Australia
Arvor 755 Weekender - photo © Arvor Australia

Arvor 755 Weekender

The Arvor 755 Weekender is a sporty and spacious modelbuilt on the cornerstones of safety, comfort and style.

Designed for nine people you can take it out to sea, explore your local rivers or head out to your favourite fishing spot. With a single outboard engine up to 300hp, you will have all the power you need.

Arvor at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show - photo © Arvor Australia
Arvor at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show - photo © Arvor Australia

