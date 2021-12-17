Three Global Launches At 2022 SCIBS For Maritimo

by Maritimo 18 May 16:30 PDT

Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo, will set one of the most heralded milestones in its near 20 year history at this year’s Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show with the global launch of three iconic new models.

The luxury motor yacht builder will unveil the M60 Flybridge Motor Yacht alongside the M600 Offshore Flybridge and S600 Offshore Sedan models.

The three global launches will headline a six model on water display, which include Maritimo M55 Flybridge, M60 Flybridge, M600 Offshore, S600 Offshore, S55 Sedan and X50 Sport models from Maritimo’s iconic model range.

M60 Flybridge Motor Yacht

The latest global launch in the heralded Maritimo M-Series lineage comes in the form of the brand defining M60 Flybridge Motor Yacht.

Instantly recognizable as a Maritimo, the new M60 Flybridge Motor Yacht sets new benchmarks for available deck space within its class.

Featuring Maritimo’s brand defining enclosed flybridge skylounge with internal staircase, the climate controlled area provides the ultimate comfort for any long-distance passage.

Beyond the flybridge skylounge doors, the flybridge balcony deck offers over an unprecedented 11.0 square metres of protected outdoor deck space. With the flybridge bifold doors stacked open the skylounge space creates an incredible total combined area measuring over 23.0 square metres.

On the main deck, beyond the saloon doors the expanse of deck space within the upper cockpit and adventure deck is unprecedented on a flybridge motor yacht of comparable size.

Signature walkthrough side decks lay the pathway to the forward deck where those on board are secured by generous height bulwarks and bow rail through to the forward anchor well.

The three stateroom, two ensuite layout is designed to maximise every inch of the internal hull volume provided by the 5.2m (17.0’) beam.

Forward there is an offset queen stateroom with adjoining ensuite, with a generous twin single stateroom to starboard, whilst a class leading full beam king master stateroom is located midships.

M600 Offshore Motor Yacht

The global launch of the M600 Offshore Motor Yacht marks the first model within the sensational new Offshore Series for Maritimo. With a long list of orders already secured for the Offshore flybridge variant since the Offshore Series was first digitally revealed last year, the M600 Offshore now takes the mantle ultimate blue water, offshore cruising flybridge motor yacht.

The M600 Offshore has broad appeal both as a state-of-the-art fishing platform, with its specialty open water fishing attributes, or as a long range, high volume three stateroom, two ensuite luxury cruising motor yacht capable of inter-continental passage making.

The M600 Offshore features a carefully designed offshore cockpit, with open deck space and heavy consideration of fishing functionality combined with Maritimo’s experiences in flybridge cruising design.

The offshore cockpit provides an incredible 10.2? of open deck space, featuring 2.4 meters length of open deck along the centreline between the aft transom wells and the forward mounted island entertainment module, providing ample area for sport fishing chair if desired.

Integrated into the cockpit space are large wing lockers, transom wells, in deck fish boxes, enclosed transom gate, rod holders, and flush gunwale capping.

Beneath the cockpit floor and in deck fish boxes is a large lazarette storage area, accessible by day hatch or a large electrically actuated opening for gaining access to store large items such as diving gear.

S600 Offshore Motor Yacht

The third and final Global Launch within Maritimo’s 2022 SCIBS On Water display comes in the form of the S600 Offshore Motor Yacht, which marks as the single level sedan variant within the new Offshore Series.

The new S600 Offshore Motor Yacht combines the functionality of the offshore cockpit and open water fishing practicality, in combination with a single level sedan design.

The S600 incorporates a unique hardtop design by which Maritimo’s design division has maximised the practical use of storage onboard the S600 by enabling the often un-used sedan hardtop to be accessed from the upper cockpit deck via overhead hatch and ladder, in order for the hardtop to be utilised as a utility deck space for storage of tender or other items, freeing the transom area of the boat for those dedicated to fishing or diving.

Maritimo’s Lead Designer, Tom Barry-Cotter, said the brand’s three global launches at SCIBS was a first for the show.

“We are very excited to be displaying these magnificent vessels for the first time and we are extremely confident that visitors to our display will also recognize them as truly world class luxury motor yachts,” he said.