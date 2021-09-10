Dockmate re-writes software & releases wireless connectivity for easier installation and maintenance

by Dockmate 19 May 10:48 PDT

Dockmate®, manufacturer of advanced wireless remote control systems for yachts, announced today new software communicating between its remotes, receiver and all programmable interfaces and modules for greater flexibility and ease for the installer and more functionality for users with the launch of DockControl2™.

A complete re-write of its dealer-facing Windows app and the entire software stack within the system, DockControl2 allows for a common foundation for the different apps used to interface with host systems like Volvo Penta's TJS Gateway and Glendinning's CC1, or Vetus' V-CAN and Sleipner's S-Link. In addition, the software improves existing features, while adding more fail safes and extending Dockmate's proprietary wireless communication DockLink2™ protocol. The new common software foundation also makes current and future integration projects with engine, motor and thruster controls easier and faster to implement and test.

For users, the software update allows for award-winning features like Throttle+ functionality, and a more precise SoftDocking feature. In addition, it creates static error codes displayed on the wireless remote to help dealers diagnose any issues that may arise. For dealers, Dockmate has built a new Wireless Programmer dongle that lets a dealer change settings, calibrate throttle and update the Dockmate system without the need to open the Dockmate device or even to open up the dashboard, saving time.

"While older Dockmate systems using DockControl1™ provide incredible functionality for the user and a customizability that no other aftermarket product on the market can achieve, any updates or calibration require a dealer to physically connect a cable to every component," said Dirk Illegems, president, Dockmate. "In our continuing effort to provide the best system and value, dealers can now do everything wirelessly, making maintenance and installs even easier. This not only saves the dealer time, but also ultimately saves the owner money."

To give users the most flexibility and control to operate their vessels in almost any situation or conditions, Throttle+ offers a predetermined additional boost of throttle on every SINGLE+, TWIN+ and TWIST Dockmate remote control. Building on the recent release of Dockmate's patented SoftDocking featue, every Dockmate can now have three levels of engine control.

On SINGLE+ and TWIN+ models, a quick tap of the forward or reverse button gives a pre-programmed gentle rotation of the prop, called SoftDocking, for close quarters maneuvering; a full press of the forward or reverse buttons engages idle power; and by pressing the "SEL" button while pressing either forward or reverse gives a pre-programmed boost of additional throttle called Throttle+. This predetermined amount of throttle can be calibrated per direction to fit the precise needs of each customer and the type of vessel they own.

On a TWIST (joystick) remote there is no need to press the SEL button to use Throttle+. Instead Dockmate uses the proportional nature of the TWIST joystick, allowing users to tap the joystick for SoftDocking, a full push of the joystick in any direction forward, reverse or diagonal, for idle speed or by pushing the joystick further over the Throttle+ threshold to engage the additional thrust. SoftDocking and Throttle+ are pre-loaded on all new Dockmate controls and are configured during installation.

For more information on the next generation controls or Dockmate, please visit dockmate.eu.