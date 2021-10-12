Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

Riva 102' Corsaro Super launched

by Ferretti Group 20 May 02:43 PDT

In the brand's 180th anniversary year, Riva confirms its extraordinary creative vitality and incomparable style by launching the new 102' Corsaro Super, a dazzlingly beautiful flybridge yacht with a completely rethought design and spaces to enjoy in comfort and conviviality.

Entering the water in La Spezia, at the Shipyard where models in the 76 to 130-foot range are built, the new yacht is the magnificent successor to the 100' Corsaro, one of the most popular best sellers in recent years.

With peerless originality and class, the new Corsaro Super has even more impressive dimensions: 102 feet of majesty and new style accents that breathe life into an unprecedented masterpiece of yacht design, ready to leave a glorious mark in the history of the flybridge range.

The new features of the Corsaro Super are once again the work of Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta, founders of Officina Italiana Design, working in partnership with the Strategic Product Committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

The many new features include the design of the superstructure and the hull, which have both been completely renewed based on a contemporary sport concept that sees direct contact with the water as the supreme pleasure of going to sea. The new Riva 102' Corsaro Super is over 30 metres in length overall and has a beam of almost 7 metres. Her distinctive silhouette reaches out like an arrowhead, giving the yacht a sleek and assertive profile. Aft, new glass fashion plates improve the vessel's aerodynamics.

New dimensions and optimised spaces revolutionise how time is spent on board. Functionality, maximum liveability and ever more direct contact with the water are the guiding principles behind all the new features, such as the option to install special gunwales that swing out on either side of the main deck to create exclusive terraces with a panoramic view, increasing the volume of the external walkways without affecting the vessel's elegant profile.

With three decks and five cabins for 10 guests, the promise of the new Corsaro Super is to dominate the sea, not only from almost 100 square metres of liveable open-air spaces, but also from the interiors, thanks to over 140 square metres of magnificent glazing and glass surfaces that reduce the barriers to visual contact with the natural world around the yacht. In more detail, the glazing in the owner suite has been redesigned and extended to two metres in length, amplifying the sense of space that is a distinctive feature of the widebody configuration and offering a breathtaking view on both sides of the yacht.

One of the highlights of the new superyacht, responding to growing demand from owners, is the complete redesign of the stern area on the main deck. This entire space will be configured as an extended 35-square-metre beach club dedicated to conviviality and comfort.

The interior design also features some major innovations. In the main living area, two different layouts are available for the owner to choose from. The first has a focus on the dining space, with a table seating eight in the stern area, while the lounge is central and maintains visual contact with the outside world through extensive windows that open onto the lateral walkways. In the second layout, the lounge and large sofas are in the area first encountered on entering the saloon, while the dining space is central.

The interior decor juxtaposes original textures that express the yacht's unmistakable personality and appeal. The dominant wood is Canaletto walnut. Its warm tones are set off by the innovative pairing with satin effect titanium ceilings or, alternatively, by the introduction of glass surfaces and cool colours.

At the owner's request, the new Riva 102' Corsaro Super can be fitted with the standard pair of MTU 16V 2000 M96 engines, rated 2,435 mhp each for a top speed of 26 knots, or a pair of MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines rated 2,638 mhp, driving the yacht to a top speed of over 28 knots (preliminary data).

The first unit will make its official debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2022.

Related Articles

Riva renews partnership with Scuderia Ferrari
For the Formula 1™ World Championship Riva renews its partnership with Scuderia Ferrari, joining forces in the name of Italy and a passion for excellence to engage and exhilarate millions of fans. Posted on 16 Mar Riva 76' Perseo Super
The new yacht made its world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021 Heir to and evolution of the multiple award-winning 76' Perseo, the best-loved Riva sport-fly of recent years proposes new aesthetic solutions combined with unprecedented functional design features, achieving excellence in terms of onboard liveability. Posted on 12 Oct 2021 New Riva 68' Diable: the devil is in the details
A sleek profile and stylish details infuse this trendsetting yacht with a fashion-driven spirit A sleek profile and stylish details infuse this trendsetting yacht with a fashion-driven spirit. Riva 68' Diable sets the bar as the must-have open yacht, an incredible boat that tempts and beguiles, asking "what is it that you truly desire?" Posted on 29 Sep 2021 Riva 68' Diable is innovation unleashed
The new flagship of the storied Sarnico shipyard enters the water on Lake Iseo An irresistible design, magnetic beauty and amazing performance are the distinctive features of this incredibly alluring new masterpiece, forged in the storied Sarnico shipyard and scheduled to make its debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021. Posted on 27 Jul 2021 Riva introduces a new Dolceriva with hard top
This motor yacht is a spectacle of style, perfect for a holiday sheltered from rain and heat. The new Dolceriva with hard top has a timeless beauty, because it will never lose its shine and is also immune to the weather thanks to the gorgeous top with carbon fibre detailing that shelters the entire central relaxation areas from the sun and rain. Posted on 17 Jun 2021 Riva 76' Perseo Super launched in La Spezia
The best loved sport-fly is now even more desirable There are many reasons to fall in love with the new Riva 76' Perseo, heir to and evolution of the multiple award-winning 76' Perseo, which exceeds every expectation in terms of design, aesthetics, functionality, on-board liveability and performance. Posted on 1 Jun 2021 Riva 68' Diable: the new temptation from Riva
An incomparable open yacht packed with sportiness, innovation and liveability The story of every new Riva yacht is a journey to explore in many different directions, with infinite paths branching out from a peerless heritage and reuniting in a work of marine art that reflect the brand's legendary style. Posted on 25 May 2021 New Riva 88' Folgore
The new sport-fly was presented at the Ferretti Group Private Preview 2020 Only Riva has the history, inventiveness, appeal and inspiration to create a boat that anticipates the future but is permeated by the evocative mood of tradition. Posted on 25 Sep 2020 Riva 90' Argo: A new legend of beauty & innovation
Latest addition to the new flybridge generation The latest addition to the new flybridge generation has written an exciting chapter in the Riva story with its extremely sizeable spaces, new cockpit layout and double master cabin. Posted on 30 Mar 2019
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy