Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

Horizon Yachts launches fifth FD75

by Horizon Yachts 23 May 01:05 PDT

Another Horizon FD75 model has launched and will soon deliver to her Australian owners. The latest launch is the fifth hull of the entry-level model in the acclaimed Cor D. Rover-designed Fast Displacement (FD) Series, and features an Open Bridge design with a three-stateroom layout.

Horizon's FD Series has pioneered the high-volume motor yacht design trend and has rapidly expanded to become the world's fastest growing yacht series, with six models now offered and over 55 yachts sold in a six-year period. The FD75 represents the smallest model of the series — which ranges to 125 feet in length — and has been carefully designed and engineered to not only be owner/operator capable, but to offer all of the coveted amenities of a much larger yacht, such as an on-deck master stateroom, a spacious interior and a beach club.

Horizon FD75 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD75 - photo © Horizon Yachts

The latest FD75 motor yacht features a voluminous interior spanning a 20' 4" beam, which comprises a large main salon graced by the FD Series' signature full-height windows. The popular galley-aft configuration further maximizes the space in this area and facilitates an expansive entertainment space between the aft deck and interior. A large interior dining area is positioned forward, with a raised pilothouse situated three steps up and a full-beam master ensuite just steps down and forward.

The interior of the new FD75 is nothing short of stunning, with teak in both a satin and gloss finish serving as the main wood, highlighted by golden autumn white oak wood flooring. This creates an overall ambience of calm sophistication and further serves to accentuate the indoor/outdoor feel of this yacht model.

The master stateroom continues the sophisticated decor theme and features a king-sized bed with a fold-down television in the ceiling above the bed and full-height wardrobes to ensure plenty of storage. A large ensuite and shower are positioned forward.

Horizon FD75 Master Stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD75 Master Stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts

Two additional staterooms comprising a full-beam queen and a convertible twin are positioned on the lower deck, just forward of the engine room housing the twin MAN V8 1,200hp engines. The spacious and fully equipped beach club aft offers an L-shaped sofa that converts to a bed, a full head and shower, and a fridge and icemaker for complete entertainment options at the water's edge.

The owners of this FD75 selected an Open Bridge configuration, and the expansive flybridge features a helmstation with twin chairs forward and a full bar with three fixed bar stools to port, opposite a dinette and lounge area with hi/lo tables that convert for al fresco dining in this space. A spacious boat deck housing the yacht's tender extends aft.

Horizon FD75 Flybridge - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD75 Flybridge - photo © Horizon Yachts

Recently delivered to her Australian owners, the Horizon FD75 represents the latest evolution of the entry-level model that has proven itself in performance, design, engineering and spaciousness. The

builder's proprietary High Performance Piercing Bow and hull design further distinguish the FD Series' performance and set this model in a class of its own.

Virtual Tour available here.

Related Articles

Horizon Power Catamarans unveils new PC68 model
Offered in multiple configurations, with the option for an Open Salon Following a record-breaking year of sales, with the milestone 50th hull sold, Horizon Power Catamarans proudly announces the newest addition to its popular series of power catamarans. Posted on 25 Mar Horizon FD80 hull six launches
Built for an American owner, the new FD80 features a touch-and-go helipad Customization is a cornerstone of the Horizon Yachts philosophy, and the company proudly employs a talented engineering team to consider advanced customization requests - many of which are first-time features aboard current models. Posted on 22 Mar Horizon Yachts launches new FD90
The four-stateroom plus beach club yacht is the first to feature the JUNG automation system Horizon Yachts announces the launch of a new build Horizon FD90. This four-stateroom yacht features a contemporary interior with an on-deck master, a convertible VIP on the lower deck and a spacious beach club. Posted on 20 Jan Horizon Tri-Deck FD92 launches
Quickly becoming one of the Series' more popular designs Horizon's Fast Displacement (FD) Series has evolved exponentially since it was first unveiled to the market, with client customization requests inspiring the introduction of several new models and configurations. Posted on 16 Nov 2021 Serious boats and serious buyers at 2021 FLIBS
For Horizon Yachts, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show was one for the record books The 62nd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) was a resounding success. Pent-up demand spurred in part by various aspects of the pandemic converged with abbreviated inventory to culminate in a show dominated by serious buyers. Posted on 11 Nov 2021 Introducing the new Horizon E81
The new high-volume E Series model will debut at Fort Lauderdale The first high-volume offering of the popular E Series, the new E81 model blends the sleek E Series superstructure design with a beamy hull to maximize both space and style. Posted on 14 Oct 2021 Introducing the new Horizon FD80 Skyline
The fifth hull of the FD80 model will soon be delivered to a first-time yacht owner Nestled between the owner/operator-capable FD75 and the voluminous FD90 models, the Horizon FD80 has carved its niche among active yacht owners who appreciate the model's four stateroom layout and ample deck areas for lounging and entertaining. Posted on 23 Sep 2021 Horizon Yachts to debut new E81 model at FLIBS
The new high-volume E81 will display alongside a showcase of FD and PC Series yachts High-volume design pioneers Horizon Yachts will debut a voluminous E81 model alongside two Power Catamaran (PC) models and several Fast Displacement (FD) Series yachts including a brand new FD80, an FD87 Skyline and a tri-deck FD92 at the 2021 FLIBS. Posted on 16 Sep 2021 Horizon Yachts to exhibit at Newport Boat Show
The high-volume FD87 Bella Tu will highlight the Facedock from September 16-19, 2021 Horizon Yachts will command a high-profile spot during the annual Newport International Boat Show, with the head-turning, high-volume FD87 Bella Tu on display. Posted on 18 Aug 2021 Horizon Yachts to unveil the brand new FD75
The innovative model will debut alongside a selection of FD and Power Catamaran Series yachts The highly-anticipated Palm Beach International Boat Show has been given the green light to proceed and an exciting showcase of new and inventory yachts will be available for viewing between March 25th - 28th, 2021. Posted on 10 Mar 2021
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy