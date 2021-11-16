Horizon Yachts launches fifth FD75

by Horizon Yachts 23 May 01:05 PDT

Another Horizon FD75 model has launched and will soon deliver to her Australian owners. The latest launch is the fifth hull of the entry-level model in the acclaimed Cor D. Rover-designed Fast Displacement (FD) Series, and features an Open Bridge design with a three-stateroom layout.

Horizon's FD Series has pioneered the high-volume motor yacht design trend and has rapidly expanded to become the world's fastest growing yacht series, with six models now offered and over 55 yachts sold in a six-year period. The FD75 represents the smallest model of the series — which ranges to 125 feet in length — and has been carefully designed and engineered to not only be owner/operator capable, but to offer all of the coveted amenities of a much larger yacht, such as an on-deck master stateroom, a spacious interior and a beach club.

The latest FD75 motor yacht features a voluminous interior spanning a 20' 4" beam, which comprises a large main salon graced by the FD Series' signature full-height windows. The popular galley-aft configuration further maximizes the space in this area and facilitates an expansive entertainment space between the aft deck and interior. A large interior dining area is positioned forward, with a raised pilothouse situated three steps up and a full-beam master ensuite just steps down and forward.

The interior of the new FD75 is nothing short of stunning, with teak in both a satin and gloss finish serving as the main wood, highlighted by golden autumn white oak wood flooring. This creates an overall ambience of calm sophistication and further serves to accentuate the indoor/outdoor feel of this yacht model.

The master stateroom continues the sophisticated decor theme and features a king-sized bed with a fold-down television in the ceiling above the bed and full-height wardrobes to ensure plenty of storage. A large ensuite and shower are positioned forward.

Two additional staterooms comprising a full-beam queen and a convertible twin are positioned on the lower deck, just forward of the engine room housing the twin MAN V8 1,200hp engines. The spacious and fully equipped beach club aft offers an L-shaped sofa that converts to a bed, a full head and shower, and a fridge and icemaker for complete entertainment options at the water's edge.

The owners of this FD75 selected an Open Bridge configuration, and the expansive flybridge features a helmstation with twin chairs forward and a full bar with three fixed bar stools to port, opposite a dinette and lounge area with hi/lo tables that convert for al fresco dining in this space. A spacious boat deck housing the yacht's tender extends aft.

Recently delivered to her Australian owners, the Horizon FD75 represents the latest evolution of the entry-level model that has proven itself in performance, design, engineering and spaciousness. The

builder's proprietary High Performance Piercing Bow and hull design further distinguish the FD Series' performance and set this model in a class of its own.

Virtual Tour available here.