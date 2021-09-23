Please select your home edition
Construction on Gentleman's Yacht 24 proceeding at full speed

by Codecasa Yachts 26 May 03:46 PDT
Gentleman's Yacht 24 © Codecasa Yachts

The construction work of the first model of the Gentleman's Yacht 24 is proceeding at full speed and the delivery to the Owner is scheduled in Summer 2023.

The aluminium hull was built entirely starting with the deck upside down, and recently rolled over to proceed with the fitting-out work at the Codecasa Shipyards in Viareggio.

She is a Yacht of 24 meters of length that pays tribute to a golden age of the yachting of the 50s and 60s, while incorporating the latest technological innovations. Her classic lines featured by a timeless elegance with mahogany wood inserts combine with a very modern construction entirely in aluminium, which guarantees very high performances.

Gentleman's Yacht 24 - photo © Codecasa Yachts
Gentleman's Yacht 24 - photo © Codecasa Yachts

The exclusive project was conceived by the Designer Luca Dini of Luca Dini Design and Architecture and by the Naval Architect Francesco Rogantin of Names Studio, in collaboration with Mr Kurt Lehmann of Yacht Moments, who took inspiration from the Yachts of their childhood to create a concept of great appeal for those Owners looking for an elegant and manoeuvrable boat that does not go unnoticed.

The Codecasa Shipyard Builder's Team, with the Project Manager Roberto Dalle Mura e Matteo Buonomo, is directly involved in all the preparation and coordination of the construction in collaboration with Engineer Sara Maggi of Camper & Nicholsons on behalf of the Owner.

The final result will be a perfect balance between past and present, with a feeling of great elegance and refinement worthy of a true Gentleman.

More information here...

Gentleman's Yacht 24 - photo © Codecasa Yachts
Gentleman's Yacht 24 - photo © Codecasa Yachts

