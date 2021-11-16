Wally redefines the future of its iconic range with the new Wallypower58

Admired in Monaco during the Historic Grand Prix, the all-new wallypower58 will be officially unveiled in Venice during the "Serenissima" Boat Show (28 May - 5 June).

The evocative setting of the Arsenale - that has been the heart of the city naval industry and the core of the military strength of the Republic of Venice for centuries - is the backdrop to the World debut of the new Wally model, which launches the next generation of the iconic range.

After Venice, the wallypower58 will continue its tour that will take it back to Monaco for the F1 Grand Prix, then Saint Tropez during the Rolex Giraglia Regatta (12 - 15 June), Barcelona (17 - 19 June) and Ibiza (21 - 27 June).

The wallypower58 might at first appear to be a departure from the typical look of yachts in the brand's celebrated line, but on closer inspection its aesthetic represents a beautiful echo of an icon. Previous wallypower models have principally taken their design cues from the wallytender, with its angular profile, wraparound fender and single-chine hull. Yet while the brand new wallypower58 is a natural progression from the outgoing wallypower52, it offers the same restrained elegance and purity of form seen on the line's pioneering progenitor, the stealth-like wallypower118, which was launched in 2003.

"At Wally we often say that our yachts are 20 years ahead of their time and, in this case, that's very much the reality as the new wallypower58 honors the aesthetic of the groundbreaking wallypower118, some two decades after it was introduced to the world. Of course, we have also incorporated the manifold technical and practical innovations we have built up since 2003, ensuring the wallypower58 leads the way for yachts in its category for many years to come," comments Stefano de Vivo, Wally Managing Director. "For example, a remarkable addition featured on board this new model is the "magic porthole". To minimize lateral openings that usually spoil the lines of the hull, we decided to remove them completely and to install on each side of the boat a camera with 4K resolution and gimbal stabilized. The two cameras are hooked up to two screens mounted to port and to starboard in the saloon, creating a wide outside view without having any portholes. We are very proud of this innovative and effective solution that requires less maintenance than portholes, no risk of damaging glass while docking alongside and, above all, maximum privacy both at anchor and in the port."

"As on the first wallypower, the wallypower58 features pure lines dominated by the double chines in the hull and the air intakes. Its bow meets the water with a smooth, swooping line that extends all the way aft. " says Luca Bassani, Wally Founder and Chief Designer "The wallypower58 is for those who appreciate essential, simple and pure lines, and who understand how they will really want to use a yacht. Its overnight capacity for up to four people opens up a whole new realm of cruising possibilities for couples, families and friends alike who may not wish to spend every night ashore."

Practically perfect

The wallypower58 retains many of the practical features in superstructure design for which Wally's recent vessels are known, including pillarless curved glass, wide and deep side walkways linking the bow and aft, and ample shaded guest areas that are open to the surroundings while providing protection from the sun, wind and water. The pillarless windows offer best-in-class panoramic views that enhance navigational safety by eliminating blind spots.

Versatility is a priority when it comes to guest comfort onboard the wallypower58, making it a dependable all-round performer that is suitable for cruising in all latitudes. The adjustable cockpit top features an electric hatch to allow for increased ventilation as needed, while the covered exterior area can be air conditioned to offer relief from warmer conditions at anchor or in port. When cruising in chillier climates, the cockpit can be fully enclosed by isinglass for protection against the cold.

The aft deck's large sunpad comes as standard, with lounging space for four adults looking across the stern alongside four adults seated facing forward, with a voluminous toy storage unit located underneath that is accessed via two gullwing doors. This aft deck area also benefits from optional shade provided by an innovative electrical awning overhead.

The folding bulwark 'wings' as standard increase entertaining space by a dramatic 25sqm of open aft deck space and 12sqm of covered and air-conditioned open cockpit space.

At the stern, the wallypower58 can be optionally specified with Wally's innovative hydraulic platform, which lowers into the water to serve a dual purpose. Firstly, the platform can descend low enough underwater to quickly and conveniently launch or retrieve a jetski or tender up to 3.25m. Secondly, when submerged just below the surface, the platform creates a 'pied à l'eau' area for guests of all ages and mobilities to enjoy a safe and fun experience in the water that has never before been seen on a vessel of this size.

As also seen in all wallytender models, the wallypower58 is equipped with a hydraulic passerelle for boarding and disembarking at the stern that also serves as a swim ladder, providing unrestricted access to the water regardless of whether the hydraulic platform is being used for jetski or tender stowage.

A flexible layout

Throughout the exterior, the wallypower58 delivers flexibility for all manner of guest needs and configurations. In the upper cockpit there is generous seating for 12-16 guests across the two flanking benches and on the forward-facing portion of the sunpad. To the starboard, a large table opens to create a seated dining area while still allowing unobstructed passage from the cabin area on the port side. The galley is split into two sections, allowing for independent configuration of the spaces from a long list of options including fridges, icemakers, cooking tops and storage.

On the lower deck, where the natural light floods from overhead, the flexibility continues. The wallypower58 comes as standard with a full-beam 'double saloon' for guest and owner use, with a day head incorporating a separate shower to the port side. Natural illumination is provided through a large overhead glass panel that is embedded in the main deck. Up front, the master cabin features a queen-size bed and ensuite bathroom featuring a large, standalone shower.

With the 'flexi-guest' layout, a guest cabin is located on the port side amidships with the saloon to starboard. Allowing comfortable overnight accommodation for up to four adult guests onboard, this configuration's second cabin has direct access to the day head, while there is also overhead access via a hatch in the floor of the galley above. This dual-access, dual-use layout is practical for owner-operators who might only occasionally take on crew for longer voyages, busy periods, charters or deliveries, as it eliminates any loss of guest space to a dedicated crew rest area.

Should the owner's expected cruising program call for full-time professional crew onboard, the wallypower58 can also be laid out with a comfortable, fixed single crew berth with ensuite facilities amidships in lieu of the guest cabin. This configuration is ideal for charter boats and large-yacht chase boats, as it provides appropriate fixed crew accommodation without interfering with the day guests' spaces, including a dedicated guest WC off the lower deck's saloon.

Dependable performance

As with previous models in the line, Wally has equipped the wallypower58 with the Volvo IPS system, which guarantees a seamless transition for owners upgrading from a smaller vessel with the same propulsion set-up. The intuitive system features Volvo's proprietary joystick maneuvering, dynamic positioning and Assisted Docking software.

On the new model, Wally has opted for a smaller-block triple IPS configuration in lieu of the larger, conventional double unit, in order to give the yacht a shallower draft, a better-distributed power to weight ratio, and increased redundancy. As a result, owners benefit from a more balanced range of power options, choosing between the triple IPS700 and the IPS800 units, both on the D8 engine block. Both power profiles deliver a long range cruising speed of over 30 knots.

With regards to naval architecture, the wallypower58 has been given the brand's customary ultra deep-V hull in line with Wally's enduring priority to deliver a fast-cruising pace in all environments, rather than aiming for higher speeds in a more limited window of sea conditions; the outcome being that owners can cruise at 35 knots in waves that would cause other yachts to slow down considerably.

