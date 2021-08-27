Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Candela P-8 Voyager - Electric flying passenger boat with zero footprint debuts in Venice

by Candela 31 May 05:01 PDT
Candela P-8 Voyager © Candela

The next generation of electric passenger boats flies above the water at high speeds. Unveiled today in Venice, the new foiling Candela P-8 Voyager lets its passengers travel silently and comfortably through wake-sensitive areas or over delicate coral reefs, without leaving a trace.

Conventional speedboats - such as taxi boats or yacht tenders - have big combustion engines and use huge amounts of petrol. As their hulls displace water, waves are formed that erode shorelines and damage coral reefs and other sensitive ecosystems. Other problems are oil spills, emissions, and sound pollution. According to reports on the Great Barrier Reef, the noise from boat engines can even cause fish to die prematurely from stress.

Even as the adverse effects of motorboats are well known, there has been no sustainable alternative - that is, up until now.

Candela P-8 Voyager production will start during fall 2022. - photo © Candela
Candela P-8 Voyager production will start during fall 2022. - photo © Candela

Leave no trace behind

Gliding silently across the water, Candela's P-8 Voyager barely leaves a trace on the water's surface. Its hydrodynamically shaped foils form a tiny 5 cm high wake that is hardly noticeable by marine creatures or causes erosion to beaches or coral reefs. Yet, with its Candela C-POD motor at full rev, it tops out at 30 knots and has a range of 50 nautical miles at cruise speed - going faster and further than any other electric boat. And it doesn't have to slow down for waves either: 4-foot swells will hardly be noticeable for passengers enjoying the scenery from their air-conditioned panorama cabin.

The P-8 Voyager is built in Sweden using Candela's revolutionary computer-guided foils, or underwater wings, that reduce energy consumption by 80% compared to traditional motorboats. Gliding above the friction of water, the P-8 Voyager draws only about 25 kW from its Candela C-POD motor when cruising at 20 knots.

The hydrofoils are the key to achieving long range and high speed in electric boats - the P-8 Voyager has 2-3 times longer range than any other electric speedboat - but the technology's big boon is to the fragile marine environment and its inhabitants.

- From Venice to the Bahamas, it's absurd to travel in beautiful and fragile ecosystems in speedboats that burn 200 liters of petrol per hour and make huge wakes. With the Candela P-8 Voyager, we wanted to make a no-compromise electric exploration vessel. You have the performance, can cruise for well over 2 hours, but there's virtually no negative impact on the environment, says Erik Eklund, Candela's Chief Executive of Commercial Vessels.

The P-8 Voyager carries six passengers and two crew. - photo © Candela
The P-8 Voyager carries six passengers and two crew. - photo © Candela

Revolutionary performance

The P-8 Voyager has been developed specifically to replace the world's fleets of smaller and fast combustion engine passenger craft - yacht tenders, taxis and rigid inflatable boats.

Candela, a Stockholm-based tech company founded in 2014, is known for its revolutionary hydrofoiling electric vessels. From the Candela C-8 leisure boat (which also is debuting at Salone Nautico in Venice) to the flying electric ferries for the City of Stockholm, the Swedish marine tech company is rethinking and redefining waterborne transport.

The C-FOIL hydrofoil system on Candela P-8 Voyager has been developed by Candela's 50+ engineers with experience from the drone, aerospace and software industries. At 16 knots, the onboard Flight controller automatically changes the foil's angle of attack to provide the lift needed for take-off. Once foilborne, the Flight controller relies on various sensors to gauge wave height and ensure a smooth flight even in adverse conditions. Reacting in real time - adjustments to roll, pitch and height are made 100 times per second - the system can fly in 4 to 5-foot chop without slamming.

- You get the seakeeping ability of a 100-foot ship in a 28-footer. Foiling in bad weather will be the ultimate experience of nature. Taking in the dramatic scenery, breaking waves and all, while safely flying over it in absolute silence. This is a new level of luxury that, I dare say, has never been experienced at sea, says Erik Eklund.

The hydrofoils are fully retractable for easy storage and mooring. - photo © Candela
The hydrofoils are fully retractable for easy storage and mooring. - photo © Candela

Zero impact - zero maintenance

Candela's ultra-compact Candela C-POD motor was specifically developed for the company's hydrofoiling craft. Twin, submerged motors directly drive counter-rotating propellers. There's no transmission, and, therefore, no noise, no oil, no cooling fluid - and no need for maintenance. The C-POD can run for 3,000 hours without service, which makes the P-8 Voyager a good choice for operators in remote locations where technicians are far and few between. When moored, the hydrofoils retract into a hull recess to prevent marine growth. The P-8 Voyager is fully connected and updated OTA, enabling Candela's 24/7 Service department to perform remote troubleshooting.

For commercial operators, cost matters. Thanks to the hydrofoils, recharging the P-8 Voyager's battery - which provides 90 km of range in 20 knots - costs about 10 euro/dollars. That's a fraction of the cost of refueling a gas-guzzling rib or water taxi in the 28-foot category.

The wake of P-8 Voyager is only 5 cm high, thanks to the efficiency of Candela's hydrofoils. - photo © Candela
The wake of P-8 Voyager is only 5 cm high, thanks to the efficiency of Candela's hydrofoils. - photo © Candela

- For commercial operators to go electric, we knew the service aspect was important. No matter if you run a taxi boat business or if you're a superyacht captain - our aim is to minimize maintenance and to provide hassle-free ownership, says Erik Eklund.

Candela P-8 Voyager production will start during fall 2022. The technological platform was developed during 2021 for use in Candela's next-generation craft, including the Candela C-8, as well as future vessels.

The active hydrofoils are regulated 100 times per second, using sensors and computers to ensure a smooth ride in different weather conditions. - photo © Candela
The active hydrofoils are regulated 100 times per second, using sensors and computers to ensure a smooth ride in different weather conditions. - photo © Candela

Facts

  • Length: 8.64 meter
  • Beam: 2.55 m
  • Hull: Carbon fiber
  • Motor: Candela C-POD, 50 kW
  • Capacity: 6 passengers + crew
  • Draft: 0.5 m in shallow mode, 1.5 m while foiling
  • Speed: 20 knots cruise, 30 knots top speed

candela.com

For passengers traveling in P-8 Voyager's air-conditioned cabin, seasickness is a thing of the past. The computer-guided hydrofoils ensure a smooth ride even in waves. - photo © Candela
For passengers traveling in P-8 Voyager's air-conditioned cabin, seasickness is a thing of the past. The computer-guided hydrofoils ensure a smooth ride even in waves. - photo © Candela

Related Articles

France SailGP Team introduces Candela C-7
The world's first electric hydrofoil chase boat As the Formula 1 of sailing returns for the Mubadala United States Sail Grand Prix, the French team has an ace up its sleeve: Candela C-7, the world's first electric hydrofoil chase boat, which might help them score in the new Impact league. Posted on 26 Mar Candela C-8 outsells combustion engine boats
The first flying electric daycruiser The Swedish tech company Candela has racked up more than 60 orders for its revolutionary, 290 000-euro electric boat, the Candela C-8. That makes the flying C-8 one of the fastest-selling 28-foot boats on the market. Posted on 26 Mar Candela opens test drive center in San Francisco
Setting new standards for electric vessels with its hydrofoiling, long-range electric craft It's the fastest electric craft, with the longest range - yet it uses a staggering 80% less energy than traditional powerboats at high speeds. Posted on 23 Mar Candela C-8 performs successful first flight
Ushering in a new era of electric foiling powerboats The foiling Candela C-8 promises to disrupt the gas-guzzling powerboat industry, thanks to a unique combination of long all-electric range, high speed, and industry-first features. Posted on 17 Feb Try out the Candela C-7 in Miami
The game-changing electric powerboat Thanks to a decade-old invention coupled to advanced software and computers, the electric Candela C-7 electric sportsboat flies above the water with a longer range and higher speed than any other electric boat before it. Posted on 9 Feb Candela C-8: 2nd-gen hydrofoiling leisure boat
A larger and more comfortable craft designed to bring electric boats to the wider market Absolutely silent, with superior seakeeping, fully connected, maintenance-free, 95% cheaper to drive and sporting the longest electric range of any boat in history. The Swedish electric boat maker aims to bring electric boats to high-volume production. Posted on 27 Aug 2021 Introducing the all-electric Candela C-Pod
“A silent revolution beneath” It will last a lifetime without maintenance, is four times more efficient than the best electric outboards and makes for a totally silent boat ride. Posted on 20 Aug 2021 This is what electric boats will look like
The Swedish Candela C-7 is the first long-range and high speed electric boat Yesterday marked a moment in history, as the first time a flying electric motorboat raced a flying sailing yacht. Both designs use hydrofoils that provide superior speed and energy efficiency over conventional boats. Posted on 13 May 2021 Erik Stark tests electric boat Candela Seven
Testing something entirely new - electric, high speed foiling A six-time Powerboat Champion and driver for Dubai's Victory Team, Erik Stark is no stranger to 100 knot speeds and roaring engines. But this time he's testing something entirely new - electric, high speed foiling. Posted on 20 Aug 2020
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy