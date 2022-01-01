ILIAD Catamarans shines at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show

The ILIAD Catamarans team was kept busy with orders at the recent Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © ILIAD Catamarans

by ILIAD Catamarans 1 Jun 19:47 PDT

Further orders were taken at the recent Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, cementing ILIAD Catamarans' status as an emerging force in the motor yacht industry.

The company signed contracts for a new ILIAD 50 and ILIAD 62 at the show with a very strong flow of buyers visiting the stand throughout the event.

ILIAD Catamarans continues to be immensely popular since its launch in 2019 with the shipyard's forward order book filling up as motor yacht enthusiasts recognise the long-range, excellent economy, customisable designs and high quality of construction and finishes afforded by each model.

There was also intense interest in the upcoming models, including the ILIAD 53S and ILIAD 74. The first ILIAD 53S will have its global launch at the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.

The company will be presenting its latest model, the ILIAD 62 at the 2022 Sydney International Boat Show. Held in Darling Harbour's Cockle Bay from 28 July - 1 August, this will be the platform for the highly anticipated global launch of this new model.

CEO Mark Elkington said that the success at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show reaffirmed the company's goal of creating long-range, luxurious, spacious and customisable power catamarans that meet the needs of power catamaran buyers wanting a quality boat, built specifically with each client's input.

"It was exciting to have so many new clients at the show who had heard about our range and were keen to inspect and register their interest," Mark said.

"We also had some of our earliest clients return to visit us with plans to upgrade to another ILIAD Catamaran model, which is a rewarding testament to the after-sales service experience, quality and high demand for these boats in the pre-owned market."

The ILIAD range includes the ILIAD 50, new ILIAD 53S and ILIAD 62, and the ILIAD 74, and the shipyard is also set to announce an exciting new model in the near future.

The forthcoming ILIAD 62 power catamaran has already been recognised by the international marine industry being nominated as a finalist in the 2022 Multihull of the Year awards.

Further information on ILIAD Catamarans can be obtained by contacting +61 (0) 499 989 559, emailing or visiting the website at www.iliadcatamarans.com.