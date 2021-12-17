Vicem Yachts sells a 93ft cold molded superyacht to an Australian owner

Turkish shipyard Vicem Yachts has signed a contract for a 93-foot (28.3-metre) cold-molded superyacht - the Vicem 93 Cruiser - for an Australian owner.

Although the builder's more recent launches have ranged in size between 46-65 feet, the delivery of the Vicem 82 in January this year, alongside the growing popularity of its bigger superyacht models, has confirmed a trend back towards the shipyard's well-known larger vessels.

Brendan Hunt, CEO of Vicsail - Vicem's Australian dealer - explains the backstory behind the order: "The owners had already seen the Vicem Cruiser 107 and were completely in love with it, and so reached out to us directly. We partnered with our Queensland Agents at Leigh Smith yachts, listened to their requests, and designed the layout for the boat accordingly, We had excellent support from Vicem's expert in-house design team. We wanted to ensure that every part of the boat was efficiently designed and easy to use."

Hunt continues: "Vicem Yachts already has two boats in Australia, and two orders signed - the 93-foot Cruiser and a 55-foot Classic. We are confident that this boat will be a huge success in the Australian market once it is delivered."

With 12 guests accommodated across four generous staterooms, the new Vicem 93 Cruiser is designed with onboard comfort as her top priority, boasting high ceilings and large windows throughout and an airy and open design.

Furthermore, alongside her numerous sunbathing and relaxation areas which can be enjoyed by guests, her flush deck is specially designed to boost ease of movement on board, with no steps found on the main or lower levels.

Standout features on the Vicem 93 Cruiser include her large cockpit, equipped with sofa, table and ample space for 12 guests, as well as her generous flybridge which boasts its own Jacuzzi.

Once again, accessibility is key for those on board, with easy access to the flybridge offered from both the saloon and cockpit. For those keen to make the most of their time on the water, a five-metre dinghy can be fitted on either the swim platform or the flybridge.

The crew is also well-looked after by the Vicem 93 Cruiser and benefits from a well-equipped and large crew area, as well as being able to enjoy phenomenal ocean views from the helm.

The Vicem 93 Cruiser packs a lot into her 28 metres, with ample storage space offered in the transom area and numerous additional storage spaces found throughout the vessel.

Construction on the mold for the AMSA certificate compliant vessel has begun, with delivery expected in April 2023.