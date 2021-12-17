Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Vicem Yachts sells a 93ft cold molded superyacht to an Australian owner

by Vicem Yachts 7 Jun 12:49 PDT

Turkish shipyard Vicem Yachts has signed a contract for a 93-foot (28.3-metre) cold-molded superyacht - the Vicem 93 Cruiser - for an Australian owner.

Although the builder's more recent launches have ranged in size between 46-65 feet, the delivery of the Vicem 82 in January this year, alongside the growing popularity of its bigger superyacht models, has confirmed a trend back towards the shipyard's well-known larger vessels.

Vicem 93 Cruiser - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 93 Cruiser - photo © Vicem Yachts

Brendan Hunt, CEO of Vicsail - Vicem's Australian dealer - explains the backstory behind the order: "The owners had already seen the Vicem Cruiser 107 and were completely in love with it, and so reached out to us directly. We partnered with our Queensland Agents at Leigh Smith yachts, listened to their requests, and designed the layout for the boat accordingly, We had excellent support from Vicem's expert in-house design team. We wanted to ensure that every part of the boat was efficiently designed and easy to use."

Hunt continues: "Vicem Yachts already has two boats in Australia, and two orders signed - the 93-foot Cruiser and a 55-foot Classic. We are confident that this boat will be a huge success in the Australian market once it is delivered."

With 12 guests accommodated across four generous staterooms, the new Vicem 93 Cruiser is designed with onboard comfort as her top priority, boasting high ceilings and large windows throughout and an airy and open design.

Furthermore, alongside her numerous sunbathing and relaxation areas which can be enjoyed by guests, her flush deck is specially designed to boost ease of movement on board, with no steps found on the main or lower levels.

Vicem 93 Cruiser - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 93 Cruiser - photo © Vicem Yachts

Standout features on the Vicem 93 Cruiser include her large cockpit, equipped with sofa, table and ample space for 12 guests, as well as her generous flybridge which boasts its own Jacuzzi.

Once again, accessibility is key for those on board, with easy access to the flybridge offered from both the saloon and cockpit. For those keen to make the most of their time on the water, a five-metre dinghy can be fitted on either the swim platform or the flybridge.

The crew is also well-looked after by the Vicem 93 Cruiser and benefits from a well-equipped and large crew area, as well as being able to enjoy phenomenal ocean views from the helm.

The Vicem 93 Cruiser packs a lot into her 28 metres, with ample storage space offered in the transom area and numerous additional storage spaces found throughout the vessel.

Construction on the mold for the AMSA certificate compliant vessel has begun, with delivery expected in April 2023.

Vicem 93 Cruiser - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 93 Cruiser - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 93 Cruiser - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 93 Cruiser - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 93 Cruiser - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem 93 Cruiser - photo © Vicem Yachts

Related Articles

Vicem delivers first 82ft custom cold-molded yacht
An impressive reputation for delivering high-end yachts to clients across the globe Over the past three decades, the Turkey-based builder and yacht designer has forged an impressive reputation for delivering high-end yachts to clients across the globe. Posted on 2 Feb Vicem Yachts to debut new Tuna Master series
Center Console and Express models available Turkish boatbuilder Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the upcoming release of the new Tuna Master product line, starting with a 37-foot, center console ("CC") fiberglass sportfishing/cruising boat. Posted on 17 Dec 2021 Vicem Yachts introduces 65 Classic,
Re-engineered & offered in fiberglass/cold-molded construction With three hulls already under construction, Turkish yacht builder Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the restyled and re-engineered Vicem 65 Classic. Posted on 4 Aug 2021 Vicem 50 Classic makes its mark in the USA
The all-new fiberglass cruising yacht Several more hulls have been ordered retail for the newly released fiberglass cruising yacht, and according to Vicem's Production Manager, Yigit Akbarlas, the vessel is proving that the yard is capable of designing and building world-class yachts. Posted on 18 Apr 2021 Vicem 50 Classic ready to debut at PBIBS 2021
The first two hulls arrive in the United States Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the arrival of the first two hulls of the all-new Vicem 50 Classic in the United States. Posted on 17 Mar 2021 First Vicem 50 Classic en route to the U.S.
With four other units in production The first hull in the new 50 Classic line from Turkish yacht builder Vicem Yachts has completed factory sea trials and is currently en route to the United States for delivery. Posted on 16 Dec 2020 All-new Vicem 50 Classic set for launch
4 units already sold as yacht set to begin sea trials in Turkey Turkish yacht builder Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the pending launch of hull #1 of the all-new Vicem 50 Classic - a roomier and lengthened version of the existing 46 IPS model. Posted on 28 Oct 2020 Vicem Yachts introduces all-new Vicem 50 Classic
A roomier and lengthened version of the existing 46 IPS model Turkish yacht builder Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the development of the all-new Vicem 50 Classic, a roomier and lengthened version of the existing 46 IPS model. Posted on 5 Aug 2020 Vicem 67 Cruiser sets new standard
A standard-setting motoryacht that blends best-in-class interior luxury Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the debut of the all-new 67 Cruiser, a standard-setting motoryacht that blends best-in-class interior luxury with performance, craftsmanship, and timeless aesthetic appeal. Posted on 26 May 2020 New Vicem 67 Cruiser designed for modern yachtsman
The new yacht cruises at 16 knots and top out at 25 knots Vicem Yachts is excited to announce the launch of a new cold-molded motoryacht, the Vicem 67 Cruiser. Posted on 10 Apr 2020
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMcConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy