The duo are heading south to Port Everglades, Florida, where they will hop a ride on ship. After 46 days they'll arrive in Yokohama, Japan, to eager Quay Side customers who will spend their summer fishing and cruising on these world-class vessels.

A pair of Viking 48 Convertibles paused for a photo op in our New Jersey yacht basin.

Related Articles

Viking 90 pulling together

President and CEO Pat Healey that gives you the first look of hull No. 1 You've been following the early production stages of our new Viking 90 - plug and mold development, gelcoat application and resin infusion.

46 Billfish - It's go time

Like nothing else on the market One of the many benefits of joining the Viking family is the tremendous variety of sportfishing yachts that we offer from 38 to 90 feet.

On the Line with the Viking 58 Convertible

Demand seems to be sky-high these days All Viking models – from 38 to 90 feet – are doing extremely well, but demand for our Viking 58 Convertible seems to be sky-high these days.

Viking Yachts 54 Sport Tower - Adrenaline rush

Command deck layout and helm just steps from the expansive cockpit The Viking Yachts 54 Sport Tower (ST) delivers incredible versatility, thriving as an owner-operator boat with its command deck layout and helm just steps from the expansive cockpit.

Walk this way - Viking 64

Walk-through video demonstrates commitment to building a better boat every day A video walk-through of the new Viking 64 demonstrates Viking's commitment to building a better boat every day.

Viking 80 - Next level luxury

The Viking 80 Sky Bridge is a sportfisherman's palace The Viking 80 Sky Bridge is a sportfisherman's palace, complete with five-plus staterooms, six heads, two salons, three control stations, an enormous cockpit and the latest technology to help you raise fish and amass a lifetime's worth of memories.

Pulling Power

Great things happen at the Viking Yacht Company every day Great things happen at the Viking Yacht Company every day. Last Friday was particularly special – another milestone, in fact.

Energized luxury: Viking 64

Viking 64 brings a luxurious energy to its living arrangements Featuring new interior design and style elements, the Viking 64 brings a luxurious energy to its living arrangements.

Viking 64 - New photos released

Presenting a powerful profile that demands attention With the new 64 Convertible, Viking distances itself further as the leader in this segment of the sportfishing boat market. Just look at these stunning images from our recent helicopter photoshoot off Palm Beach, Florida.