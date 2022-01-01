Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

The Yacht Sales Co announced as exclusive dealer for Tesoro Yachts

by The Yacht Sales Co 13 Jun 21:44 PDT

Tesoro Yachts has announced The Yacht Sales Co as its exclusive Australia and New Zealand dealer making their range of premium super tenders and luxury motor yachts available to the region's boating enthusiasts.

The Spanish shipyard is renowned for constructing high-end, dynamic, and luxurious walk-around yachts ranging from 38 to 55 feet that deliver exceptional performance and are suitable for a wide range of uses.

With more than 30 years' experience, the Tesoro Yachts range was developed by former international superyacht broker Juan Carlos Olivares and international maritime lawyer Andrés Martínez, and the brand has become a solid success across four continents.

The Tesoro Yachts range is customisable to suit many uses, whether it be a luxurious performance tender for superyachts or an incredible platform to enjoy weekends on the water with friends and family.

The yachts feature the highest standard of construction with full-infusion vinylester, core-cell build which makes for the quietest experience while under way as well as incredible sturdiness and durability.

The range comprises the T-38 Cruiser, T-38 Open Deck and the T-40 and T-55, which are available in both outboard and inboard versions.

The Yacht Sales Co managing director Mark Elkington said the addition of Tesoro Yachts to the company's stable was an exciting development for yachting buyers in Australia and New Zealand.

"Tesoro Yachts build what are arguably the most impressive and versatile yachts to cater for the diverse needs of clients," Mark said.

"Their range complements the Dufour Yachts models that we also exclusively represent, and we are excited to be able to offer an even wider choice of the world's most acclaimed yachts to our clients in the region," he said.

Further information on the Tesoro Yachts range can be arranged by contacting The Yacht Sales Co on +61 (0) 7 5452 5164 or tollfree (within Australia) 1800 855 338, emailing or by visiting the website at yachtsalesco.com.

Related Articles

2022 Slowboat Flotilla to Alaska day 13
Lowe Inlet to Baker Inlet We left Lowe Inlet around 8:00a.m. this morning in order to arrive at Watts Narrows at high slack tide (around 11:00a.m.) Watts Narrows is a short but narrow passage from Grenville Channel that connects into scenic Baker Inlet. Posted on 13 Jun VisionMarine aims for 100mph in electric powerboat
This would establish a new world speed record for an electric boat This year, Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) will return with its most ambitious goal to date: achieving a speed of 100 mph. This would establish a new world speed record for an electric boat. Posted on 11 Jun Simple tips for a clean outboard
The first step to detailing an outboard is a thorough washing with a quality boat soap Whether it's a single small outboard on the back of a runabout or quads on an offshore center console, it's important to maintain engines in showroom-like condition. Posted on 10 Jun Aquasport 2100CC EV Prototype sea trial
Limestone's first fully electric production center console boat The Limestone Boat Company (the "Company") (TSXV: BOAT | OTCQB: LMSBF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of sea trials for its Vision Marine (NASDAQ: VMAR) electric outboard-powered Aquasport 2100CC. Posted on 10 Jun NOAA predicts an above-average hurricane season
Above-average Atlantic temperatures set the stage for busy season ahead Forecasters at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, are predicting above-average hurricane activity this year — which would make it the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season. Posted on 10 Jun Marine Resources: Check out the latest jobs
Are you looking for a role more suited to your needs? Are you looking for a role more suited to your needs? More companies have embraced flexible working like never before, focusing on employee benefits and hybrid working. Posted on 10 Jun Artemis launches world's greenest workboats
These vessels will transform the global workboat market as it races to decarbonise Artemis Technologies, the global leader in green maritime innovation, has launched to market the world's first commercially viable 100% electric, high-speed foiling workboat range. Posted on 9 Jun Viking 90 pulling together
President and CEO Pat Healey that gives you the first look of hull No. 1 You've been following the early production stages of our new Viking 90 - plug and mold development, gelcoat application and resin infusion. Posted on 8 Jun New MJM 4 ready to launch
Day yachting paradigm change - all weather. all conditions With an open bow, overnight accommodations, and a galley-up design, the MJM 4 marks a new era in performance day yachting. Posted on 8 Jun 2022 Slowboat Flotilla to Alaska day 8
Codville Lagoon to Shearwater We left Codville Lagoon just before 8:00a.m. and arrived at Shearwater around 10:00a.m. We hadn't been able to get any response from the marina regarding our moorage requests, and calls on 66A went unanswered. Posted on 7 Jun
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy