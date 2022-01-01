The Yacht Sales Co announced as exclusive dealer for Tesoro Yachts

by The Yacht Sales Co 13 Jun 21:44 PDT

Tesoro Yachts has announced The Yacht Sales Co as its exclusive Australia and New Zealand dealer making their range of premium super tenders and luxury motor yachts available to the region's boating enthusiasts.

The Spanish shipyard is renowned for constructing high-end, dynamic, and luxurious walk-around yachts ranging from 38 to 55 feet that deliver exceptional performance and are suitable for a wide range of uses.

With more than 30 years' experience, the Tesoro Yachts range was developed by former international superyacht broker Juan Carlos Olivares and international maritime lawyer Andrés Martínez, and the brand has become a solid success across four continents.

The Tesoro Yachts range is customisable to suit many uses, whether it be a luxurious performance tender for superyachts or an incredible platform to enjoy weekends on the water with friends and family.

The yachts feature the highest standard of construction with full-infusion vinylester, core-cell build which makes for the quietest experience while under way as well as incredible sturdiness and durability.

The range comprises the T-38 Cruiser, T-38 Open Deck and the T-40 and T-55, which are available in both outboard and inboard versions.

The Yacht Sales Co managing director Mark Elkington said the addition of Tesoro Yachts to the company's stable was an exciting development for yachting buyers in Australia and New Zealand.

"Tesoro Yachts build what are arguably the most impressive and versatile yachts to cater for the diverse needs of clients," Mark said.

"Their range complements the Dufour Yachts models that we also exclusively represent, and we are excited to be able to offer an even wider choice of the world's most acclaimed yachts to our clients in the region," he said.

Further information on the Tesoro Yachts range can be arranged by contacting The Yacht Sales Co on +61 (0) 7 5452 5164 or tollfree (within Australia) 1800 855 338, emailing or by visiting the website at yachtsalesco.com.