Riva's 180th Anniversary: Ferretti Group icon celebrates in Venice with a star-studded cast

by Riva 14 Jun 10:02 PDT

Riva's 180th anniversary tells the story of a wonderful adventure of style and elegance that has raised boatbuilding to the level of art. Such a glamorous and radiant celebratory gala could only be held in an equally grandiose venue, the Gran Teatro La Fenice in Venice.

Which is in fact where last Saturday, June 11, Ferretti Group invited owners and international guests for an exclusive event with a highly atmospheric show that celebrates the story of the first 180 years of the yacht world's most famous brand.

The Gala night was the occasion for the world premiere of "Riva The Persuaders!", the short film inspired by the cult TV series, made over the past few weeks on the coast spanning the border between Italy, Monaco and the Côte d'Azur and produced by Armando Testa Studios. The hugely famous protagonists are Pierfrancesco Favino, the most important Italian actor, who was also in the Riva brand's first short film ("Riva in the Movie"), the international football star David Beckham, an icon of British style and one of the most followed celebrities in the world and Charles Leclerc, the Scuderia Ferrari driver and idol of thousands Formula 1 fans around the world.

"This was the night of Riva's 180th anniversary and of a thousand emotions for enthusiasts of the brand and its unique boats," said Alberto Galassi, Ferretti Group CEO. "We chose Venice and La Fenice because they are unique places in the world and, like us, they live in magical harmony with the water, art and beauty. My thanks go to David Beckham, Pierfrancesco Favino and Charles Leclerc, who have shown their friendship towards Riva by contributing to a spectacular short film, one of those miracles that happen when champions are involved. I am also honored to introduce to the world the 'Anniversario', an iconic new boat, for very few lucky owners, and another masterpiece of outstanding elegance. Best wishes to Riva as it starts to write boating history for the next 180 years."

The excitement began before the event started, when a floating platform moored on Venice's Grand Canal, in front of the Riva Lounge at the Gritti Palace, provided a unique stage for the unveiling of the new Riva "Anniversario", the special limited edition boat created to mark this iconic anniversary and also to pay tribute to the Aquarama on its 60th birthday, a masterpiece of timeless design featured in a fine art book published for the occasion by Assouline.