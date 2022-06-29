Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail-World Asia
Sail-World Australia
Sail-World Canada
Sail-World Europe
Sail-World New Zealand
Sail-World United Kingdom
Sail-World USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern Hemisphere
Cruising Southern Hemisphere
Marine Business Europe
Marine Business North America
Marine Business Oceania
Powerboat.World Europe
Powerboat.World North America
Powerboat.World Oceania
FishingBoating.World Australia
FishingBoating.World New Zealand
FishingBoating.World USA
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
EDITORIAL
PARIS 2024
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Tweets
Marine Auctions June Online Auctions
by Marine Auctions 16 Jun 22:48 PDT
23-29 June 2022
June Online Auctions © Marine Auctions
Auctions
Valuations
Contact
Please find the link below with details of the vessels we will be offering in our June Online Auction, together with two Barges we have for private sale.
Bidding starts on Thursday 23rd June and will end on Wednesday 29th June at 2 pm AEST
Please note, the Online Auctions have Extended Bidding.
For further details and numerous photos go to our website,
www.marineauctions.com.au
then click on,
View or Register for the Online Auction Now.
To View the Brochure, Click on
View Brochure
below
If you require any further information, regarding our Online Auctions, Marine Valuations or Marina Berth Sales contact;
AdrianSeiffert
Director
Marine Auctions & Valuations
Phone:+ 61 (0) 418 783 358
Email:
We are now accepting entries for our August Online Auction
View brochure
Marine Auctions & Valuations
PO Box 687
Hamilton QLD 4007
www.marineauctions.com.au
Related Articles
Marine Auctions May Online Auctions
Yachts, Power Boats, Aft Cabin Cruisers, Ex-Trawler and two Barges for sale
Please find details of the Yachts, Power Boats, Aft Cabin Cruisers, Ex-Trawler and two Barges that we will be offering For Sale in our May Online Auction.
Posted on 11 May
Marine Auctions April Online Auctions
Two auctions to be held with Power Boats, Yachts, Marine & Associated Equipment
Two auctions to be held with Power Boats, Yachts, Marine & Associated Equipment.
Posted on 28 Mar
Marine Auctions February Online Auction
Bidding will commence on Tuesday 22nd February
The bidding for this Online Auction will commence on Tuesday 22nd February and close on Monday 28th February at 2.00 pm AEST
Posted on 14 Feb
Marine Auctions January Online Auction
Commencing on Friday 21st January and ending on Thursday 27th January
The bidding for this Online Auction will commence on Friday 21st January and will end on Thursday 27th January at 2.00 pm AEST.
Posted on 16 Jan
Marine Auctions November Online Auctions
Two Auctions for the month with a Live Auction at Horizon Shores Boat Show
Marine Auctions will be holding Two Auctions for the month of November, a Live Auction at Horizon Shores Boat Show and the November Online Auction.
Posted on 14 Nov 2021
Marine Auctions October Online Auctions
Results being obtained well in excess of our clients' expectations
Marine Online Auctions, are proving to be extremely successful, with results being obtained well in excess of our clients' and our expectations.
Posted on 18 Oct 2021
Marine Auctions September Online Auctions
Details of Vessels and Marina Berths offered for sale
Details of Vessels and Marina Berths offered for sale in Marine Auctions' September Online Auction. The Bidding will commence at 5am on Thursday 16th September and will end on Wednesday 22nd September at 2pm.
Posted on 9 Sep 2021
Marine Auctions August Online Auctions
The bidding will commence on 11th August and will end on 17th August
Details of Vessels and Marina Berth that Marine Auctions will be offering for sale in their August Online Auction. The Bidding will commence at 5am on Wednesday 11th August and will end on Thursday 17th August at 2pm.
Posted on 6 Aug 2021
Marine Auctions July Online Auctions
The bidding will commence on 1st July and will end on 7th July
Marine Auctions are happy to provide details of the Vessels and Marina Berth that we will be offering for sale in our next Online Auction.
Posted on 27 Jun 2021
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy