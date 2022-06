Wonderful whale watching

Safe whale distances practices © GBRMPA Safe whale distances practices © GBRMPA

by GBRMPA 17 Jun 14:48 PDT

Whale watching season has arrived and the Marine Park provides ample opportunities to see them in action. Two of the most popular species spotted in the Marine Park are dwarf minke whales and humpback whales.

As the animals are here to court, mate, give birth or rear their calves it is critical that they are free from harm and harassment. Know the laws in place in protect whales.

