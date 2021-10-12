"Riva The Persuaders!" - The short film for the brand's 180th anniversary is a classy action movie

Riva The Persuaders © Armando Testa Studios Luca Grafner Riva The Persuaders © Armando Testa Studios Luca Grafner

by Ferretti Group 18 Jun 07:31 PDT

A highly engaging short film with three stars involved in an adventure on the road and on the waves. Co-starring Riva and Ferretti Group boats.

People who saw the world premiere at the Gran Teatro La Fenice in Venice say it's not to be missed. But then, Pierfrancesco Favino, David Beckham and Charles Leclerc alone would be enough for it to classify as an extraordinary project.

The great news is that the short film can now be seen on YouTube and the social channels of Riva and Ferretti Group.

Inspired by the cult TV series "The Persuaders!" (in Italy "Attenti a quei due"), the film was made over the past few weeks on the coastline around the border between Italy and the Côte d'Azur.

The hugely famous protagonists are Pierfrancesco Favino, the most important Italian actor, who was also in the Riva brand's first short film ("Riva in the Movie"), the international football star David Beckham, an icon of British style and one of the most followed celebrities in the world and Charles Leclerc, an outstanding Scuderia Ferrari team racing driver idolised by Formula 1 fans.

"Riva's story reads like a movie and this extraordinary short film, with its awesome trio of protagonists, is the perfect celebration of the brand's 180th anniversary. My thanks go to Pierfrancesco, David and Charles for the friendship, the passion and fun they put into the project: the result is spectacular," said Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi. "I was a loyal viewer of the TV series "The Persuaders!" and I found the same ironic and elegant style in this little gem of a film. As always, Riva delivers big emotions."

Together with the three celebrities, the stars of the film are the magnificent boats built by the storied Riva yard, which is celebrating its 180th anniversary this year, as well as a dazzling Ferrari and an incredible vintage Maserati.

"Riva The Persuaders!" was shot on the Côte d'Azur and in Monte Carlo, where Pierfrancesco Favino aboard a magnificent Riva 56' Rivale races with David Beckham's Riva 68' Diable and Charles Leclerc aboard a Rivamare. The action and movements are those of an adrenaline-pumping film featuring chases on both land and sea. As in the case of Riva's previous short film, the director was Federico Brugia, with production by Armando Testa Studios, in the Armando Testa Group.