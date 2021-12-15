Please select your home edition
Tankoa Yachts unveils new explorer superyacht T500 Tethys designed by Hot Lab

by Tankoa Yachts 21 Jun 03:14 PDT

Genoa-based shipyard Tankoa Yachts has revealed its latest project: the 50-metre explorer superyacht T500 Tethys.

  • Go-anywhere explorer ideal for adventurous, high-latitude expeditions
  • Sub-500 GT superyacht with hybrid propulsion option available
  • The Hot Lab design features flexible layout options and spacious interiors

T500 Tethys explorer superyacht - photo © Tankoa Yachts
T500 Tethys explorer superyacht - photo © Tankoa Yachts

Dubbed the 'SUV of the seven seas', the T500 Tethys has been conceived for go-anywhere cruising and is equipped to take on journeys ranging from a tranquil Mediterranean cruise to a higher-latitude adventurous expedition. In terms of propulsion, this explorer superyacht is offered with traditional, hybrid or diesel electric propulsion.

Vincenzo Poerio, CEO at Tankoa Yachts comments: "We are delighted to reveal our 50-metre T500 Tethys to the market. This model was missing from our range and we wanted to fill this gap. We know that both today's and tomorrow's owners are looking for flexibility above all, and that is the language which is spoken by our newest model. The only limit is the owner's imagination."

The vessel features exteriors and interiors developed with the Milan-based studio Hot Lab, with a gross tonnage of just under 500 GT.

T500 Tethys explorer superyacht - photo © Tankoa Yachts
T500 Tethys explorer superyacht - photo © Tankoa Yachts

Thanks to the yacht's flexible layout, two convertible spaces on the lower deck can be utilized for numerous different purposes, including as additional cabins, a gym, a cinema area, an owner's office, or as recreation spaces. Other standout areas include the sundeck, which is home to a Jacuzzi, a sun pad, a bar with a barbecue, a relaxation area and a bathroom.

Designed with relaxation in mind, the T500 Tethys's interior spaces accommodate large groups with ease, with generous lounges found on both decks and spacious staterooms offered for both owners and guests alike. The full-beam owner's stateroom is found on the main deck and comes complete with an ensuite bathroom, walk-in-closet and an office with a lounge area.

T500 Tethys explorer superyacht - photo © Tankoa Yachts
T500 Tethys explorer superyacht - photo © Tankoa Yachts

Guests can retire to the upper deck aft for lunches in the fresh air, with its comfortable bar, lounge area and panoramic ocean views. The aft platform is the heart of the yacht - close to the water and complete with its own infinity pool.

Alternatively, if a different configuration is desired, this could also be the perfect area to store the owner's favourite toys, as well as any land, water or aircraft.

Enrico Lumini, Partner & Head of Design at Hot Lab comments on the new T500 Tethys: "It is fluid and dynamic in its shapes, but still geometrically pure and free of any useless constructive complications.

T500 Tethys explorer superyacht - photo © Tankoa Yachts
T500 Tethys explorer superyacht - photo © Tankoa Yachts

It is masculine, to fit the market niche in which it is partly located, but also accommodating, welcoming and reassuring, as an explorer must be. It is contemporary, but respectful of its own value. I believe that with this new T500 Tethys, Tankoa and Hot Lab have found the perfect balance point for a superyacht which is perfectly current, real and futuristic at the same time."

"We're extremely glad and proud to present this innovative explorer project with a state of the art shipyard such as Tankoa" concludes Antonio Romano Partner and Marketing & Strategy at Hot Lab. "From the first day we appreciated the high quality skills of all the people present in the Tankoa facilities."

From left: Vincenzo Poerio, Antonio Romano, Giuseppe Mazza and Enrico Lumini - photo © Giuliano Sargentini
From left: Vincenzo Poerio, Antonio Romano, Giuseppe Mazza and Enrico Lumini - photo © Giuliano Sargentini
T500 Tethys explorer superyacht - GA - photo © Tankoa Yachts
T500 Tethys explorer superyacht - GA - photo © Tankoa Yachts

