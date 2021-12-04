Please select your home edition
True luxury motor yachting on-board the new Princess Y85

by Princess Yachts 22 Jun 04:36 PDT
Princess Y85 © Princess Yachts

Princess Yachts reveal the new Princess Y85 as part of their refined Y Class Motor Yacht range.

Redesigned to align with Princess' new contemporary exterior styling, the Y85 joins the award-winning Princess Y72, Y78 and highly anticipated flagship of the range, the Y95 which is due to launch at the end of 2022. Princess' Y Class range deliver a new level of luxury, with meticulously detailed surroundings combined with powerful technology to deliver exceptional performance at sea.

Over 85 feet (26 metres) in length and an over 20 feet (6 metre) beam, the Y85 offers guests ample living space to enjoy life on-board in comfort and style. Designed by the Princess Design Studio in collaboration with long-standing naval architects, Olesinkski, and Italian design house, Pininfarina, the new Y85 features Princess' iconic elongated glazing which sweeps across the full-length of the hull.

Princess Y85 - photo © Princess Yachts
Princess Y85 - photo © Princess Yachts

"The Y85 provides a strikingly dominant profile with a strong raised pilothouse stance created by the long continuous division of the wheelhouse to saloon window line, now complimented by our signature hull glazing, elongating the visual length and balancing the proportions beautifully", Andy Lawrence, Director of Design.

The flybridge is perfectly designed for outdoor socialising and relaxing with a large dining area opposite a fully-equipped wet bar with barbecue and fridge, further complemented by a large aft sun-pad and forward-facing seating either side of the helm position. The aft flybridge can be configured with an optional tender and crane or the sun-pad can be replaced with a spa bath plus freestanding furniture.

Princess Y85 - photo © Princess Yachts
Princess Y85 - photo © Princess Yachts

The new Y85 offers guests extensive entertaining areas to adapt the yacht to their lifestyle. In addition to the traditional U-shaped dining arrangement, the cockpit can be reconfigured with either a central cockpit table with free standing furniture to seat eight guests or feature a new 'infinity cockpit' layout, in each case featuring a glazed transom offering uninterrupted views out to the submersible bathing platform and beyond. The second 'infinity cockpit' layout places the seating on an electrically sliding mechanism to bring the seating Princess Y85 optional cockpit layout closer together whilst the table operates on an up/down mechanism, transforming the relaxed coffee table to an al-fresco dining area.

Will Green, Chief Commercial Officer said, "the new Y85 brings guests closer to the water with the latest 'infinity cockpit' concept from Princess, bringing a beach club feel to the aft cockpit with the protection of the canopy above and the flexibility of adjustable cockpit layouts. The submersible bathing platform is the perfect base for swimming and watersports when at anchor and this latest innovation connects guests with the action in absolute comfort".

Princess Y85 - photo © Princess Yachts
Princess Y85 - photo © Princess Yachts

Moving forward, the saloon houses a large sociable living area and circular dining area with extendible table adjacent to the well-equipped galley. This journey through the main deck can be formalised to the owner's wishes thanks to a sliding door to the galley and an elegant electronic divider over the bar that transforms the galley from open and sociable to fully enclosed. Privacy is maintained by a separate wheelhouse and the ability for the crew to move discretely around the yacht by utilising side deck doors from the helm and galley areas.

Below, four cabins are flooded with light from the sweeping full-length hull glazing, showcasing the latest luxurious materials and fixtures selected by the Princess Design Studio for the Y Class range. Princess' latest master stateroom Princess Y85 optional Master Stateroom layout is equipped with a large en-suite bathroom and dressing room to provide a relaxed private haven for owners.

Princess Y85 - photo © Princess Yachts
Princess Y85 - photo © Princess Yachts

Exquisite details are entrusted to be present across Princess' Y Class range, with an impeccable use of design and artistry constructed by Princess' craftspeople. Organic, elegant forms frequent each area of the yacht, from the sweeping breakfast bar, fully capped teak staircases, panelled walls and handstitched furnishings; modern design is fused with traditional craftsmanship throughout.

Delivering exceptional performance, the new Y85 is fitted with twin MAN V12 engines - either 1800mhp or 1900mhp variants - the latter propelling her to a top speed of up to 31 knots.

