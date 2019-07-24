Pardo Yachts 50, GT52 and E60 walkthroughs

Pardo 50 © Marnie Ebeling Pardo 50 © Marnie Ebeling

by eyachts 23 Jun 14:16 PDT

Pardo Yachts has quickly become the fastest growing European boat brand in it's sector and it is no surprise. The elegant Italian design and attention to detail is second to none.

The Eyachts team travelled to Europe to see Pardo E60, GT52 and 50 and create a series of walkthroughs to demonstrate what these exquisite vessels are all about.

Pardo 50 Walkthrough

50ft Luxury Walkaround Day Boat

Join us at the Palma International Boat Show as we walkthrough the stunning and elegant Pardo 50.

The Pardo 50 is a practical and luxurious walkaround day boat is sure to win you over with it's clever functionalities and use of space. With Italian design and attention to detail this is the kind of vessel you'll enjoy entertaining guests and spending long summer days and weekend escapes away downunder.

Pardo GT52 Walkthrough

52ft Cabin Pardo Yacht

Peter and Rowan had a last-minute opportunity to get some footage on the Pardo 52GT at the premiere in St Tropez. They were only able to use their phones, we apologise for the low-quality footage and sound, this is not our usual standard and we hope to bring you higher quality content in the future. If you are struggling with the sound we have created close captions for you to turn on. Thank you for understanding.

This cabin vessel is the ultimate cross between the walkaround and endurance model. The design and detail is intrinsically Pardo with new sparks of innovations. The GT range is exactly what the Australian market has been asking for.

Pardo E60 Walkthrough

Long-range flybridge motor yacht

Peter Hrones had a last-minute opportunity to walk through the Pardo Endurance 60 in St Tropez. Take this virtual tour as he explores the boat for the first time.

As you will discover the new Pardo E60 lives up to the Pardo standard with Italian styling at its core. The current flagship of the Pardo range, the E60, is setting new standards for the brand. This long-range motor yacht is set to be a cruiser's dream. Featuring a large flybridge and opening balcony this is the type of vessel you could call home.

The all-new Endurance 60 revolutionises the concept of long-range navigation with a new eco-sustainable approach where controlled speeds and low consumption all encourage long journeys in maximum comfort.