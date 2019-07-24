Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

Pardo Yachts 50, GT52 and E60 walkthroughs

by eyachts 23 Jun 14:16 PDT
Pardo 50 © Marnie Ebeling

Pardo Yachts has quickly become the fastest growing European boat brand in it's sector and it is no surprise. The elegant Italian design and attention to detail is second to none.

The Eyachts team travelled to Europe to see Pardo E60, GT52 and 50 and create a series of walkthroughs to demonstrate what these exquisite vessels are all about.

Boat offers
Boats for sale in 2022!

Looking for a boat for sale in Australia or New Zealand? Eyachts have boats on offer in Sydney, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Western Australia and Auckland.

Choose from our exclusive range of luxury day boats and motor yachts including; Axopar, BRABUS Marine, Greenline, Pardo & Sirena, available now or coming soon!

These boats are available now or in the coming months, make sure to get in touch to secure your dream boat so you don't miss out of the best summer adventures ever!

View all offers here...

Pardo 50 - photo © Marnie Ebeling
Pardo 50 - photo © Marnie Ebeling

Pardo 50 Walkthrough
50ft Luxury Walkaround Day Boat

Join us at the Palma International Boat Show as we walkthrough the stunning and elegant Pardo 50.

The Pardo 50 is a practical and luxurious walkaround day boat is sure to win you over with it's clever functionalities and use of space. With Italian design and attention to detail this is the kind of vessel you'll enjoy entertaining guests and spending long summer days and weekend escapes away downunder.

Pardo GT52 Walkthrough
52ft Cabin Pardo Yacht

Peter and Rowan had a last-minute opportunity to get some footage on the Pardo 52GT at the premiere in St Tropez. They were only able to use their phones, we apologise for the low-quality footage and sound, this is not our usual standard and we hope to bring you higher quality content in the future. If you are struggling with the sound we have created close captions for you to turn on. Thank you for understanding.

Pardo GT52 - photo © eyachts
Pardo GT52 - photo © eyachts

This cabin vessel is the ultimate cross between the walkaround and endurance model. The design and detail is intrinsically Pardo with new sparks of innovations. The GT range is exactly what the Australian market has been asking for.

Pardo E60 Walkthrough
Long-range flybridge motor yacht

Peter Hrones had a last-minute opportunity to walk through the Pardo Endurance 60 in St Tropez. Take this virtual tour as he explores the boat for the first time.

Pardo E60 - photo © eyachts
Pardo E60 - photo © eyachts

As you will discover the new Pardo E60 lives up to the Pardo standard with Italian styling at its core. The current flagship of the Pardo range, the E60, is setting new standards for the brand. This long-range motor yacht is set to be a cruiser's dream. Featuring a large flybridge and opening balcony this is the type of vessel you could call home.

The all-new Endurance 60 revolutionises the concept of long-range navigation with a new eco-sustainable approach where controlled speeds and low consumption all encourage long journeys in maximum comfort.

Related Articles

NEO Coupe has arrived
Not your ordinary yacht Gliding into the Quays Marina the Eyachts team stood in anticipation for the unveiling. There was no time to wait they ripped back the shrink wrap and boarded the bathing platform Posted on 24 Jul 2019 European Pickup - Concept with a fresh twist…
Adriatic and Mediterranean Sea are the ideal locations for a coastal summer holiday. For decades' sail boat companies have been doing European pick-ups. Not only are many of the world's best boats built in Europe but Europe is also home to some of the most picturesque waterways. Posted on 21 Mar 2019 Eyachts bringing a new era in boating to Australia
Greenline NEO debut at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show Europe's largest boat show in Dusseldorf saw the world premiere of the Greenline NEO which was the talk of the show. Eyachts will be debuting this revolutionary yacht at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show from 23th to 26th May, 2019. Posted on 11 Feb 2019 New Greenline 48 Coupe model!
Offering a unique level of living quality The 48 Coupe is equipped with staggering 2,4 kW of solar panels on the roof in standard. Having almost unlimited amount of power onboard to run all appliances in silence, without using any fossil fuels, is not only much friendlier to the environment. Posted on 12 Dec 2018 New Sealine C390 just launched!
The Sealine C390 allows you to feel the joy of driving The Sealine C390's floor-to-ceiling windows and the large skylight mesmerise the senses with every experience. A design that presents to you all the beauty of the sea – and puts others in its wake. Posted on 11 Dec 2018 Introducing the new Sealine F430
Take your fascination to new heights The F430 is a Sealine through and through – crowned with a captivating flybridge.Reigning over the unmistakably large panoramic windows is a viewing platform that satisfies your every desire. Posted on 11 Sep 2018 The new Fjord 44 Coupé has arrived
Stylish open layout characterising the power yacht brand The Fjord 44 Coupé is being described as extravagant, powerful and seaworthy, she is Fjord transformed. Posted on 31 Aug 2018 Eyachts hosts its largest display at SCIBS 2018
Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models, Eyachts will host its largest ever display at SCIBS this year, with nine boats moored across D Arm. Posted on 24 May 2018
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy