Rosetti Superyachts and Luxury Living Group together for the new RSY 40m Explorer

by Rosetti Superyachts 23 Jun 07:57 PDT

Building on the success of the M/Y Emocean, the 38m Explorer launched in 2021 which in its first year of life has already completed two Atlantic crossings and won three prestigious awards (including Boat International's WSA), the Ravenna-based shipyard Rosetti Superyachts "relaunches" with RSY 40m EXP, a Hydro Tec project which bears the unmistakable signature of Luxury Living Group in interior design and décor.

The relentless pursuit of balance between functionality and style is the starting point of a shipyard that is well aware of the needs of sea-goers: in fact, Rosetti Superyachts was founded in 2017 as part of the Rosetti Marino Group (which was already a point of reference in the commercial boat market) for the construction of reliable and unique explorer yachts, tailor-made for the client.

For the RSY 40m EXP, Rosetti Superyachts has also chosen to present the client with a considerably defined interior design proposal.

Having to select a brand capable of creating a décor which is refined, contemporary and, above all, in harmony with the strong exterior lines such as those designed by Eng. Sergio Cutolo, Owner of Hydro Tec, the choice naturally fell on Luxury Living Group. This company has been a leader in four continents for 40 years in the design, production and distribution of luxury furniture for some of the most important international brands: Versace, Dolce&Gabbana, Trussardi, Bentley Motors and Bugatti, in addition to its own brand Luxence Luxury Living.

"The collaboration with Luxury Living Group stems from our desire to present a project such as the 40m EXP in a different way, already proposing an elegant and modern furnishing solution developed with a company that has made luxury and custom-designed furniture its hallmark. The 40m EXP gives us the opportunity to explore some features already glimpsed in the 38m EXP and to offer them in different solutions on the interiors as well, with customisation tips which can clearly be adjusted to the client's needs," said Andrea Giora, Sales & Marketing Director of RSY.

The result is a completely new explorer in terms of elegance and performance which, in addition to the outstanding hydrodynamic and design features already proven by the 38m EXP's naval platform, has an optimal bow section and a longer, flatter and relatively dry stern. The yacht combines the excellent qualities of an explorer (cruising range of more than 5,000 nautical miles at a speed of 10 knots, considerable fuel and water tank capacities as well as galley and storage), with the exquisite elegance and taste that have never been seen before on yachts of this category.

With the M/Y Emocean as a starting point, Eng. Cutolo has designed a 40-meter steel and aluminium yacht with a powerful and rigorous profile, intended for long voyages. The four decks are flooded with natural light that enters from the large windows, while the large outdoor and indoor spaces are designed to interact with each other and ensure that guests experience both a social life and privacy.

"The 40m EXP has allowed us to reinterpret and refine 'Emocean' by adding features and solutions that were not possible to add on the 38m" commented Mr Cutolo.

After having carefully studied the characteristics of the RSY 40m EXP, Luxury Living Group opted for a décor of rare elegance where the keyword is consistency: both in terms of loose furniture (with items selected from all LLG collections) and in terms of fabrics, essences and metals. In fact, one can sense persistent harmony that combines the items with their surroundings, adapting tones, brightness and contrasts according to their different intended uses. A neutral and restful palette prevails on board "lit up" by touches of colour that warm the environment and liven it up, allowing the owner or decorator to customise it as desired.

The main saloon is striking for its brightness, accentuated by the play of reflections on the ceiling mirror: the white "cloud" of the walls, the sofa and the large dining table with a Carrara marble top is warmed by the metal finishes (a leitmotif we will find throughout the yacht), by the marble or bronze coffee tables, the lamps and the delightful dining chairs, which, like the poufs, come in the particular tones of acid yellow to liven up the ambient.

In the owner's suite, with its private balcony, the tones are muted, underlining the pursuit of a more relaxed and intimate atmosphere. Here, neutral dove-grey colours prevail, warmed by flashes of cognac, blue and the sculptural movement of the wall which, from the head of the bed, extends to the ceiling. Highly refined are the dark wood vanity and the iconic Kingston armchair by Bentley Home.

The lounge on the bridge deck, responding to the same pursuit of contrast between neutral tones and colour and texture, offers a cosy modular sofa from the Trussardi Casa line that lights up with touches of blue to complement the D&G Casa armchairs in their Mediterranean blue theme. The finishing touches added to this space are the accessories and decorations that match the ones in the main saloon.

The bridge deck in its outdoor version is enhanced with unique furniture from the Stiletto line by Versace Home presented at the Salone del Mobile 2022, decorated with a jungle pattern.

"It is a pleasure to collaborate with a shipyard as young and full of potential as Rosetti Superyachts, which received some important recognition awards from the nautical world this year in London and last year in Cannes. Luxury Living Group is a leader in the design, production and distribution of luxury furniture for some of the most important international brands. We are aligned with the demands of a luxury market such as yachting both in terms of quality and the degree of customisation of our products," commented Andrea Gentilini, CEO of Luxury Living Group.