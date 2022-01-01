Please select your home edition
Introducing the Cora Cat 48

by Multihull Solutions 24 Jun 17:34 PDT
Cora Cat 48 © Multihull Solutions

Multihull Solutions is excited to announce it is the exclusive Asia Pacific dealer for Cora Catamarans. These power-packed family cruisers are loaded with features and ideal for weekend cruising or open water adventures.

Founded by Philippe Guenat and naval architect Dr Albert Nazarov, Cora Catamarans embody the principles of space, pace, and grace. The Cora Cat 48 power catamaran unites advanced construction techniques, high quality, and contemporary lines resulting in a superb motor yacht that will surprise you at every turn.

Designed with an emphasis on functionality, safety and comfort, the yacht boasts state-of-the-art systems, surpassing all rivals in her class in innovation and technology. Contact our team to find out more about this exciting new model today.

