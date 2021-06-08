The new XO DFNDR 8 range

by XO Boats 28 Jun 01:02 PDT

The Finnish boating manufacturer XO Boats, known for its innovative design, outstanding driving qualities, and robust deep-V aluminum hull boats, launches the new XO DFNDR 8. The new DFNDR 8 comes in two different versions - one with open safari walls and another one with fully enclosable side screens, plus a hardtop aft wall to maximize the versatility of the range.

With its completely new concept, the XO DFNDR 8 is a true innovation, pushing the ideas of adaptability and configuration to the next level. The intelligent features of its design are what makes the boat distinctively versatile: with the various alternative options, you can semi-customize the boat for your unique needs. For example, the open version can be configured to a more enclosed cabin boat by choosing the fixed side windows as extras.

For the commuters and sport fishers, there is spacious storage under the raised mid-deck floor and an option to have a cabin aft wall with a sliding door. The XO DFNDR 8 can be adjusted for sport fishing, day cruising, or commuting in rough weather, some to mention.

XO DFNDR 8 comes with a separate head, just like its sister model XO DFNDR 9. The seating area of DFNDR 8 follows the principle of a walkthrough boat layout, with a raised mid-level deck on the bow that can turn into a full-sized sun bed. Passenger seats in the saloon can be easily converted into a bed for two, enabling overnight use during longer journeys.

"What sets the new DFNDR 8 apart from the competitors is definitely the phenomenal driving qualities under rough weather conditions. As I tested the prototype of this boat, I was genuinely excited how we have managed to improve this feature, which has already been excellent in all XO's models, even further," says Erkki Talvela, the CEO of XO Boats.

With double engines, agile XO DFNDR 8 can reach +50 knots of speed. Although the boat is smaller than more recent XO models, the DFNDR 9 and EXPLR 9, it still maintains the uncompromising attitude and resilience of a true XO. This boat is the perfect entry to the group of XO trailblazers for those who want to take their boating to the next level. Optimal engine recommendations start from 300 hp, but the boat can easily handle 450 hp single V8 or Twin 225 V6 engines.

"The XO DFNDR 8 has completely new concept revolving around versatility, which suits the varied needs of boaters worldwide. We bring this boat available for everyone who have not yet experienced XO's uniqueness, and we are hoping to make the DFNDR 8 our next commercial success," concludes Talvela.

XO DFNDR 8 will be launched next September, and the production of the boat is set to begin next fall. With 300 hp engine the prices start from 135.000€ ex. vat.

Product Information: