Maritimo S55 - New Video Trailer

Up top on the Utility Deck of the Maritimo S55, and that davit can lift 350kg, and you can carry one metric tonne of gear there in total. © John Curnow

by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat.World 28 Jun 18:05 PDT

In our July 2021 review of the Maritimo S55, Make way for the Archangel, one of the points we made was about the usefulness of hardtop Utility Deck.

We also went on to say, "Without doubt, the focal point of the S55 is the way she cascades between her levels, whether that is up and in as you board her, or down and straight into the water when you’re at anchor in your favourite bay. It is quite transcendent, and although understated or delicate, it all really adds to the boat’s amenity, especially if you opt for the long and expansive adventure deck swim platform."

Now a new video brings it all into the real enjoyment of boat ownership.

Fall in love with the Maritimo S55 for yourself

Maritimo S55 Walkthrough Video