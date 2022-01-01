Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Maritimo S55 - New Video Trailer

by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat.World 28 Jun 18:05 PDT
Up top on the Utility Deck of the Maritimo S55, and that davit can lift 350kg, and you can carry one metric tonne of gear there in total. © John Curnow

In our July 2021 review of the Maritimo S55, Make way for the Archangel, one of the points we made was about the usefulness of hardtop Utility Deck.

We also went on to say, "Without doubt, the focal point of the S55 is the way she cascades between her levels, whether that is up and in as you board her, or down and straight into the water when you’re at anchor in your favourite bay. It is quite transcendent, and although understated or delicate, it all really adds to the boat’s amenity, especially if you opt for the long and expansive adventure deck swim platform."

Now a new video brings it all into the real enjoyment of boat ownership.

Fall in love with the Maritimo S55 for yourself

Maritimo S55 Walkthrough Video

World Champions, Rosco Willaton and Tom Barry-Cotter in the capacious Main Saloon of the new Maritimo S55 - photo © John Curnow
World Champions, Rosco Willaton and Tom Barry-Cotter in the capacious Main Saloon of the new Maritimo S55 - photo © John Curnow

So many options for dining and relaxing - Maritimo S55 - photo © John Curnow
So many options for dining and relaxing - Maritimo S55 - photo © John Curnow

Related Articles

What do you get...
...when you cross The Jacksons, Milli Vanilli, and Engelbert Humperdinck? What do you get when you cross The Jacksons, Milli Vanilli, and Engelbert Humperdinck all together? Honestly, I have no idea, and it could get amazingly weird, but I do know we have the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s all covered in that lot. Posted on 23 Jun The Jacksons with Milli Vanilli.
Big day out. An absolutely burgeoning sector. Yes. it's all about day boating this time... Big day out. An absolutely burgeoning sector. Yes. it's all about day boating this time... Posted on 25 May Maritimo M600 - O is for…
Oh Yeah! All right. All right. All right. It's actually offshore, as in Maritimo M600 Offshore FMY Oh Yeah! All right. All right. All right. It's actually offshore, as in Maritimo M600 Offshore Flybridge Motor Yacht, but after time on board in real world conditions, I actually reckon my version is bang on. Posted on 18 May Beached whale
Wondering how many of my beloved Dollies you'd get in the M600 fish well It had started out as me demonstrating just how many of my beloved Mahi Mahi (or Dollies) you'd get into the fish well of the new Maritimo M600. Posted on 5 May So many boats. Such little time
Not so much an outright conundrum, as literally the full assortment of subjects What to do? Not so much an outright conundrum, as literally the full assortment of subjects. Accordingly, was it to be some of that, a pinch of this, and none of those? Posted on 20 Apr Engelbert Humperdinck
Looking for a place to start, I ended up with the line, 'Please say si si' As I mulled around the theme of this editorial looking for a place to begin, I ended up with Spanish Eyes playing in my head, and more precisely, the line, 'Please say si si'. Posted on 29 Mar Big Cats III
It seems the size of big cats is no longer sub-100 foot, but greater than 30m It seems the size of big cats is no longer measured in sub-100 foot, but rather in greater than 30m!!! Posted on 10 Mar Incoming! Man the guns
This notion got its first outing in the Special Boat Service section of Caped Crusaders The reality is that this notion got its first outing in the Special Boat Service section of Caped Crusaders. Posted on 9 Feb Not your average Iron Ladies
m t u - Nothing quite says the epitome of high-end engineering in the same way m t u - Now anytime you say or read those three letters, one just about adds in the Friedrichshafen out loud. Nothing quite says the epitome of high-end engineering in the same way. Posted on 24 Jan Dayboating for 410 nautical miles
The juxtaposition of go-fast boats to dayboating in classically styled, outboard powered boats... So the juxtaposition of go-fast boats to dayboating in classically styled, outboard powered, resin-infused vessels served as a marvellous exclamation mark for the passage of time. Posted on 10 Jan
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy