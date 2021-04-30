Please select your home edition
Sunreef Explorer Line: A range of pioneering yachts

by Sunreef Yachts 28 Jun 22:17 PDT
After unveiling the details of the 40M and 50M Sunreef Explorer yachts, Sunreef Yachts proudly announces an entire new range of explorer yachts. Sunreef Yachts proudly announces an entire new range of explorer yachts. Its ambassador is the world-known adventurer and professional explorer Mike Horn.

The Sunreef Explorer Line is a full range of versatile luxury crafts dedicated to discovering new cruising grounds. Their pioneering design provides a unique combination of seaworthiness, redundancy and extreme range for extended voyages. An unstoppable and passionate adventurer, Mike Horn has accomplished a series of groundbreaking expeditions including a legendary solo journey around the equator without motorized transport.

With shallow draft, unmatched storage capacity and vast entertainment areas, the Sunreef Explorer Line is the next generation of expedition superyachts. Fully-customizable, the Sunreef Explorer Line will offer the safest platform for circumnavigation while providing the highest level of luxury with custom-tailored interiors and a fleet of toys on board.

The definition of luxury has changed over the years. Nowadays, true luxury is a sensation, a feeling, an experience. Our activity as a shipyard, goes far beyond building boats. We build emotions, we design magic moments at sea and we craft dreams into reality. Our new Explorer Line is all about living the moment. - Francis Lapp, Founder & President of Sunreef Yachts.

