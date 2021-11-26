Ferretti Group's wallytender43 makes a splash in Hong Kong

by Ferretti Group 30 Jun 08:07 PDT

Ferretti Group is delighted to announce the sale of the first wallytender43 in Hong Kong. Among the picturesque waterways of Victoria Harbour and Sai Kung, this powerful and flexible day cruiser is one for the true yachting lover.

Developed by Wally and Ferretti Group' engineering department, the wallytender43 is built from advanced composites with carbon-fibre at Casa Wally, the new production site in Forlì, Italy.

Harking back to earlier wallytender models, this 43-footer - available in a variety of unique colours - displays a wealth of impressive design features, enabling it to be adapted as a family day boat, superyacht tender, resort shuttle and even a sailing yacht support vessel, courtesy of its ample deck to carry sails.

The wallytender43 draws proudly on Wally's sailing heritage through its laminated sail cloth mounted across the carbon-fibre T-top- allowing plenty of natural light on the cockpit while protecting from the sun and minimizing the weight on the structure.

"Building on Wally's iconic design heritage and innovation developed in nearly 30 years, our team has introduced a fresh new take in the middle part of the boat, creating the new 'centre cockpit' concept in a power boat," said Stefano de Vivo, Managing Director of Wally and CCO of Ferretti Group.

"At the same time, we evolved our offering to satisfy the yacht owners of today and tomorrow by elevating the day-boat yachting standards - upholding Wally's customary cool aesthetics and extraordinary performance."

Twin Volvo Penta diesel 380hp stern drive engines give the added benefit of a shallower draft for exploration in remote areas. There is also an option to upgrade to twin 440hp engines, while the user-friendly joystick controls are perfect for intuitive and easy manoeuvring.

Capable of 40 knots, this powerful-yet-practical Category B runabout has the capacity to carry up to 12 people and its deck configurations can change to suit the different owner's need.

Discover more on ferrettigroupasiapacific.com.