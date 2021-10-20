Please select your home edition
Yanmar powers Hull #1 of Lyman-Morse Hood 35 series with industry-first propulsion solution

by Yanmar 1 Jul 09:06 PDT

Yanmar Marine International has joined forces with boatbuilder Lyman-Morse and waterjet specialist HamiltonJet to achieve an advanced propulsion solution for the first vessel in the new Hood 35 LM series.

Launched in June, Hull #1 Shadow features twin Yanmar 6LY440s coupled to a pair of Hamilton Waterjet HJX29s, enabling the cutting-edge hardtop express to reach speeds of 40+ knots.

Lyman-Morse's cold-molded pocket-yacht is the first pleasure vessel in the USA to be equipped with the new jets and is more efficient and more powerful, with military grade controls. Shadow is also the first pleasure vessel to be equipped for autonomous running with the state-of-the-art Sea Machines system.

YANMAR - Hood 35 LM hull #1 Shadow. - photo © Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding
YANMAR - Hood 35 LM hull #1 Shadow. - photo © Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding

Supplied through Yanmar distributor Mack Boring & Parts Co., the Yanmar 6LY440 marine diesel engines were selected for the new integrated system powering the boat due to their performance, fuel efficiency, reliability, and smooth and quiet operation.

The 3300 rpm, 440 hp, 324 kW 6LY-series engines are purpose-built for marine applications and ideal for jet and shaft drives, with high torque output for class-leading acceleration and responsive performance. With a small footprint, low height and narrow width, the 6-cylinder Yanmar common rail models are also an attractive installation for new craft with limited engine-room space.

Kevin Carlan, President, YMI Americas Division, said: "YMI is proud to be involved with this landmark launch. The Yanmar engines at the heart of this new advanced vessel combine with the Hamilton Jets to deliver the best solution in terms of speed, power, and also less vibration and noise. As a smooth and robust in-line engine, the 4th generation Yanmar 6LY-series is the ideal choice for this application, producing impressively clean and powerful performance.

YANMAR - Hood 35 LM hull #1 Shadow. - photo © Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding
YANMAR - Hood 35 LM hull #1 Shadow. - photo © Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding

"The outstanding launch of the new Hood 35 LM was due to the hard work of the Yanmar personnel in partnership with the teams at Mack Boring, Hamilton and Lyman-Morse. We look forward to seeing the 6LY-Hamilton waterjet solution on more pleasure boats in the years ahead."

Encompassing advanced construction technology, world-renowned craftsmanship, and superior performance, Shadow is equipped with some of the most advanced marine technology available. The first hull offers the traditional aesthetics and comfort of a wood hull combined with classic Downeast lines.

The Hood 35 LM follows the recent successful collaboration between Lyman-Morse and C.W. Hood Design on the Hood 57 LM.

Backed by years of diesel innovation and the delivery of application-driven solutions for the recreational marine sector, Yanmar's engines are firmly established as the global standard in sailboat and small craft propulsion.

