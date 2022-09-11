New Sirena 78 unveiled and ready for its world debut at 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival

by Sirena Marine 1 Jul 04:58 PDT

Sirena Yachts is thrilled to announce the debut of its brand-new 78 at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival. The 78 will offer distinctive features that set her apart from her competition.

Class-leading volume makes this model excellent for entertaining guests.

Long-range capabilities mean the Sirena 78 can help her owner discover new, luxurious locales.

An interior-design concept with a focus on livability and customizability sets this yacht apart from her competition.

She is designed to be a do-it-all cruiser that excels as well as an entertainment platform as she does on longer-range voyages. The yacht will also be noteworthy for her unique interior and exterior layout options—and in particular, the option to offer two saloons based on the owner's choice.

The Sirena 78 has myriad points of attraction from a design standpoint that should attract a wide range of buyers. Her flying bridge is available either in open, semi-enclosed or fully enclosed formats. Each of the latter iterations benefits from super-sized windows that let in natural light and also allow for excellent views. Sirena decided to offer these options as their clients tend to boat in a variety of locales with differing climates.

The 78 will be absent of a main-deck helm station, which opens up space in that area for entertaining. The sheer amount of space the removal of the helm engenders means that all guests aboard the Sirena 78 will have lots of room to relax and socialize on the main deck.

The centerpiece on the main-deck's interior will be a massive galley that proves this model's bona fides as an entertainment ace. There, an enormous island provides loads of counter space that makes entertaining easy and also makes food prep a cinch. A deep sink, extra stowage, and full-size appliances round out the galley.

Sirena's new 78 will also have a revolutionary loose-furniture concept that is sure to impress any potential client. Pieces of furniture such as settees and ottomans will be able to be arranged nearly anywhere an owner so desires. In this way, the layout of the boat is ever-changing and even more customizable. The interior of a Sirena 78 could look like a different boat within the space of a single day!

Down below, a full-beam, amidships master cabin with a private bath and dressing area is dedicated to the owner. A forepeak VIP is also en suite and benefits from large windows that let passengers watch the water peel away from the hull as the yacht is under way.

Lastly, the 78 will have a unique foredeck area that is assured to be a favorite with anyone who might step foot upon her. The key element on this deck is a massive sunpad flanked by tables to port and starboard accompanied by L-shaped settees. The overall effect of this setup is a true alfresco lounge—one which should be a hit wherever this capable cruiser may roam.

The Sirena 78 falls in size right in the middle of the builder's lineup, and is in a sweet spot for owner-operators and those who would prefer a crew. She exemplifies her Turkish builder's passion for the sea, and benefits greatly from Sirena's construction expertise and design innovation. When she debuts in France, she is sure to be the star of the show.

Dimensions and main characteristics

Length Overall LOA: 25m / 82'

Hull Length LH ISO 8666 (Net GRP-Swim platform excluded): 22.1m / 72' 5"

Waterline Length LWL ISO 8666: 21.5m / 70' 5" (at full load)

Hull Beam BHmax ISO 8666: 6.5m / 21' 3"

Draft - TMAX ISO 8666: 1.73m / 5' 7" (at full load)

Loaded Displacement Dass - mLDC ISO 8666: 82.4 tonnes / 181660 lbs

Height above the waterline Ha ISO 8666: 6.9m / 22' 6" (without equipment on top)

Light Craft Condition Mass - mLCC ISO 8666: 70.8 tonnes / 156087lbs

Diesel Tank Capacity: 9000lt / 2378gal

Fresh Water Tank: 1800lt / 476gal

Black Water Tank Capacity: 800lt / 211gal

Gray Water Tank Capacity: 800lt / 211gal

Cabins: 4 + 1 (crew cabin)

Beds: 8 + (3 crew)

Heads: 4 + 1 (crew head)

Building Material: GRP / Carbon hybrid fiber

Hull Type: Semi-Displacement

Exterior styling and concept: Frers Naval Architecture & Engineering

Interior Decor: Cor D. Rover Design Studio

Hull Design: Frers Naval Architecture & Engineering

Engines: MAN V12 1400 HP x 2 MAN V12 1550 HP x 2 (optional) MAN V12 1800 HP x 2 (optional)

Marine Gears ZF 2000 V ZF 2050 V (optional)

Reduction Ratio: 2.467:1

Transmission: V drive

Propeller Diameter (max): 990mm / 39"

Max Speed* 23.1 knots (with 1400 HP engine)* 24.2 knots (with 1550 HP engine)* 25.7 knots (with 1800 HP engine)*

Cruising Speed: 16 knots

Economy Cruising Speed: 9 knots

Consumption at Cruising Speed 16 kn*: 240 lt/hr / 63 gal/hr

Consumption at 9 kn*: 49 lt/hr / 13 gal/hr

Range at 10 kn (inc. 10% reservoir)*: Approx. 1490 NM

Certification: CE Category A

(*)NOTE: All performance specified in the table above are design data and applies to a standard configuration boat (standard equipment installed as per this standard list) with clean keel, propellers, and rudders. Furthermore, the performance levels indicated above have been defined under good sea and wind conditions (Beaufort Scale level 1, Douglas Scale level 1, ambient T < 25 degrees, seawater T = 15 degrees, atmospheric P = 103250 Pa) with 2 people on board, 25% fuel, and fresh, grey and black water tanks empty. Different or harsher sea conditions and additional selected optional equipment may affect the performance.