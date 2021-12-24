New build Moonen Martinique YN201 comes out of the shed for the first time

by Moonen Yachts 4 Jul 04:47 PDT

For the first time since the joining of her hull and superstructure, 38 metre Moonen Martinique, YN201 has been towed out of the outfitting shed at Moonen Yachts in Den Bosch.

Due for delivery to her owners in early 2023, YN201 is the fourth hull to be built on the Moonen Martinique platform and the first of two Moonen Martinique's currently in build at the Dutch superyacht builder's shipyard. Both superyachts were sold earlier this year.

The 38 metre steel aluminium superyacht is the first of the Martinique's to feature an anthracite hull and a fully integrated hydraulic swim platform at the owners request, and last week marked the first time she was viewed in the daylight.

Originally a 36 metre design, the 1.5 metre extension to the swim platform also came at the owners request. She therefore had to be towed out of the shed and realigned to allow for the 1.5 metre extension to be built.

Featuring exterior design by Dutch designer René van der Velden and naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design, the interiors of YN201 will be executed by Andreas Martin-Löf Arkitekter who was also introduced to the project by the owner, and who will create a beautifully balanced and fully customised Scandinavian design.

"Having looked at multiple shipyards and what they had to offer, the choice to choose Moonen was simple. A beautiful boat with very high build quality, smart design and layout. Add to that a great team and the decision was easy. I can't wait to see the final product." - Owner YN201

A2B Marine Projects is heading up the owners team with Christian Poorte as the owners representative.

For more information visit www.moonen.com.