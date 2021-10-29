New EXTRA X115 Triplex: Modern and lively

EXTRA Yachts, brand of ISA Yachts, presents the new X115 Triplex suited to modern and versatile owners looking for large and modular spaces both outdoor and indoor.

The exterior lines are the brilliant work of Palumbo Superyachts and Francesco Guida, while the Milan based Hot Lab studio took care of the interior.

A genuine tri-deck offering the choice between the 5 or 6 cabin version, X115 Triplex reserves the forward main deck to the full-beam owner suite complete with private balcony, separate wardrobe, vanity, office desk and bathroom with double sink.

A layout optimized in every section to ensure that all relevant features are incorporated in each area, in order to provide unparalleled on-board comfort.

The interior design of X115 Triplex stems from the desire of transmitting a sense of freshness. A neat, precise style, never out of place, as a whole and in the most minute detail.

EXTRA X115 Triplex follows the style principles gradually set out through increasing revolutions: the incessant refinement and improvement of already excellent details, in the pursuit of ever better execution and precision. The cockpit widens, it becomes mature, generous, a true fulfillment. The salons find a specific purpose, designed to avoid replicas, repetitions, but rather to complement each other through the different decks. Well-though-out elements, simple but always perfectly balanced, instilling at the same time a feeling of profound constructive attention and formal elegance.

One of the strengths of X115 Triplex is the cockpit on the main deck which, thanks to the two foldable balconies, extends over an area of 75 square metres and includes both a living area with with three sofas and a sundeck. The Seabobs are built into the transom with a sinking platform. The 4.6-metre tender garage is placed on the starboard side, allowing for a Jacuzzi to be fitted at the bow together with two large sunpads so as to turn this area into an oasis of pure relaxation.

The heart of the main deck offers a lounge area with sofas and a dining area with a 10-seater table. All served by the well equipped galley on the port side.

Aft of the upper deck we find the second formal table, also seating 10 people, aptly positioned between the internal and the external lounge area: hidden from prying eyes but en plain air.

The interior develops around very large windows, a fine balance of contrast between the neat and light vertical walls and the dark and material flooring projects the floor further down, as if to visually enlarge the available space.

Soft, embracing shapes that counterbalance the pure materials used, and at the same time offer visual and practical comfort.

The sun deck, laid out with two sunbathing areas and a living area, offers a privileged observation point to fully enjoy cruising in total comfort and privacy.

Below deck there are four guest cabins: two VIP cabins with double bed and two cabins with single beds, all with bathroom.

The propulsion system of the semi-displacement X115 Triplex can rely on three powerful Volvo Penta IPS engines of 1000 horsepower each capable of pushing it up to a maximum speed of 17.5 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots.

Today, the EXTRA Yachts range provides three different lines: FAST, LOFT and TRIPLEX. Each of them comes in different models to give guests the thrill of experiencing full contact with nature through, creating an intense bond with the sea both during navigation and at anchor, thanks to the maximum comfort offered by the large internal and external volumes.