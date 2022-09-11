Numarine 22XP explorer yacht will make its world debut at 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival

by Numarine 5 Jul 00:35 PDT

The Numarine 22XP, the latest addition to the Numarine's fleet of explorer yachts, will make its World debut at 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival (September 6-11). This is the entry level boat in the XP Series to date.

The company's long-standing partners designed the yacht inside and out. Can Yalman is responsible for exterior and interior design, while Umberto Tagliavini took care of the efficient naval architecture. The new yacht has gigantic angular windows like the 26XP, large social areas, spacious flybridge. Every detail shows she's part of the XP Series' pioneering DNA.

The new yacht has almost all the same features as the 26XP but inside a 22 meter hull. The 22XP's interior is among the most voluminous for a 70-footer out there on the market. She is a compact explorer that can take owners anywhere in the seas.

The layout of the 22XP offers three or four spacious cabins, including a full-beam master suite. All of them are on the lower deck, filled with natural light. There are also a vast main deck saloon, open cockpit and a grand flybridge, one of the features that made the XP Series so popular among yacht owners.

"The 22XP has been a success from the very first design stages." stated Ömer Malaz, Numarine Chairman "Five units had already been sold even before launching the first one. Having the bigger sister boat's DNA and success, we will see many 22XP in the Mediterranean sea in the upcoming seasons."

For the very first time at a boatshow, there will also be on display the recently delivered Numarine 37XP CHAPTER 3, the first of five sold by Denison Yachting destined to arrive in the North American market in the next two years.

Principal Specifications:

Length Overall: 22.60 m

Beam: 6.60m

Draft: 1.84 m

Displacement full load: 59.65 tonnes

Fuel Capacity: 6.000 lt

Fresh Water Capacity: 1.100 lt

Black Water Capacity: 750 lt

Cabins: 3/4 + 1

Accommodation: 6/8 guests + 2 crew

International Gross Tonnage: Under 150 GT

Engines (displacement hull): Twin Cummins 425 HP INTERMITTENT DUTY Optional Engines (semi-displacement hull): Twin MAN V8 1200 HP*

Max Speed: 12.5 knots ( 24 knots for optional semi-displacement engine*) Cruising Speed: 9 Knots ( 20 knots for optional semi-displacement engine*) Economic Speed: 8 knots (displacement hull)

Cruising range: 1500 nm @8 knots