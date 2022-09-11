Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Numarine 22XP explorer yacht will make its world debut at 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival

by Numarine 5 Jul 00:35 PDT 6-11 September 2022

The Numarine 22XP, the latest addition to the Numarine's fleet of explorer yachts, will make its World debut at 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival (September 6-11). This is the entry level boat in the XP Series to date.

The company's long-standing partners designed the yacht inside and out. Can Yalman is responsible for exterior and interior design, while Umberto Tagliavini took care of the efficient naval architecture. The new yacht has gigantic angular windows like the 26XP, large social areas, spacious flybridge. Every detail shows she's part of the XP Series' pioneering DNA.

Numarine 22XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
Numarine 22XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman

The new yacht has almost all the same features as the 26XP but inside a 22 meter hull. The 22XP's interior is among the most voluminous for a 70-footer out there on the market. She is a compact explorer that can take owners anywhere in the seas.

The layout of the 22XP offers three or four spacious cabins, including a full-beam master suite. All of them are on the lower deck, filled with natural light. There are also a vast main deck saloon, open cockpit and a grand flybridge, one of the features that made the XP Series so popular among yacht owners.

Numarine 22XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
Numarine 22XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman

"The 22XP has been a success from the very first design stages." stated Ömer Malaz, Numarine Chairman "Five units had already been sold even before launching the first one. Having the bigger sister boat's DNA and success, we will see many 22XP in the Mediterranean sea in the upcoming seasons."

Numarine 37XP Chapter 3 - photo © Numarine
Numarine 37XP Chapter 3 - photo © Numarine

For the very first time at a boatshow, there will also be on display the recently delivered Numarine 37XP CHAPTER 3, the first of five sold by Denison Yachting destined to arrive in the North American market in the next two years.

Numarine 22XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
Numarine 22XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman

Principal Specifications:

Length Overall: 22.60 m
Beam: 6.60m
Draft: 1.84 m
Displacement full load: 59.65 tonnes
Fuel Capacity: 6.000 lt
Fresh Water Capacity: 1.100 lt
Black Water Capacity: 750 lt
Cabins: 3/4 + 1
Accommodation: 6/8 guests + 2 crew
International Gross Tonnage: Under 150 GT
Engines (displacement hull): Twin Cummins 425 HP INTERMITTENT DUTY Optional Engines (semi-displacement hull): Twin MAN V8 1200 HP*
Max Speed: 12.5 knots ( 24 knots for optional semi-displacement engine*) Cruising Speed: 9 Knots ( 20 knots for optional semi-displacement engine*) Economic Speed: 8 knots (displacement hull)
Cruising range: 1500 nm @8 knots

Related Articles

Numarine launches first 22XP yacht
This is the entry level boat in the XP Series to date Numarine's fleet of explorer yachts, the XP Series, continues to grow as the shipyard launches the first 22XP yacht in Istanbul. This is the entry level boat in the XP Series to date. Posted on 28 Apr Numarine announces sale of new unit in 37XP range
Numarine 37XP-12 to be delivered in the Spring of 2024 Numarine is pleased to announce the sale of 37XP-12 due to be delivered to its owner in the Spring of 2024. The sale was completed in an in-house deal at Denison Yachting - the 5th 37XP sold by the US-based brokerage house Posted on 13 Apr Numarine new flagship 37XP flagship
Seven cabins for 14 guests; Hot Lab interior decoration package Unveiled for the first time at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021, the unit #1 has a Hot Lab decoration package - the superyacht features a stylish decor from the sophisticated Italian studio. Posted on 4 Nov 2021 Numarine delivers 14th unit of 26XP explorer yacht
A 3,000 nm range makes the 26XP a true compact expedition vessel Numarine, the European high-performance motor-yacht shipyard headquartered in Istanbul, has delivered a new explorer yacht. This is the 14th unit of the 26XP Series. Posted on 8 Jun 2021 Numarine delivered two more 26XP expedition yachts
The model exceeds latest standards of noise and vibration reduction Numarine, the European high-performance motor-yacht shipyard headquartered in Istanbul, continues to expand its fleet of explorer yachts. The latest additions are two more units of the 26XP model that have been delivered to clients from Turkey. Posted on 17 Nov 2020 Numarine launch three 26XP expedition yachts
Doubling the fleet of the successful compact explorer model Numarine, the European high-performance motor-yacht shipyard headquartered in Istanbul, has doubled the fleet of the successful compact explorer model and made three more owners happy - all on the first day of summer. Posted on 6 Jun 2020 Numarine presents new 45XP explorer
Edging deeper into superyacht territory Numarine, the European high performance motoryacht shipyard headquartered in Istanbul with the range from 19 to 45 meters, is edging deeper into superyacht territory and the design and engineering of its new 45XP is complete. Posted on 9 Apr 2019 Third unit of Numarine 32XP delivered
New yacht of the 32XP Series is a sister-ship to M/Y Marla with same layout Numarine, the European high performance motor yacht shipyard headquartered in Istanbul with a range from 62' – 105', has successfully delivered the third superyacht of the 32XP Series. Posted on 20 Mar 2019 Numarine unveiled Furrion smart tech at 2019 CES
A new 78-feet yacht is created in collaboration of Furrion and Numarine Furrion, a global leader of innovative products and solutions for the consumer, specialty vehicle and marine markets, today unveils the crown jewel of its concept fleet: Adonis, a 78-foot customized Numarine yacht. Posted on 14 Jan 2019 Numarine sells three more units in its 26XP series
All three new contracts are for the displacement version of the 26XP In addition to the flexibility of choosing between a displacement or semi-planing hull form, Omer Malaz credits this as one reason why the three new 26XP units were sold in rapid succession. Posted on 4 Nov 2018
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy