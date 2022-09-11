New Invictus GT320S sporty outboard model ready for its world debut at Cannes Yachting Festival 2022

by Invictus Yacht 5 Jul 07:44 PDT

Everything is set for the world debut, at the upcoming Cannes Yachting Festival (6-11 September 2022). Invictus GT320S is the fourth outboard model (after GT280S, TT280S and GT370S) of one of the most successful ranges of the shipyard.

The new Invictus is powered by two Yamaha 300 HP engines, but can support a maximum power of 900 HP

The interiors match the aesthetic and functional features of the sterndrive version

The sporty character of this model is perfectly combined with the great attention to details of Invictus Yacht brand

The characteristic half-reverse bow, signature of Invictus Yacht, blends with the linear profile of the large side windows which, together with the double Yamaha outboard engines, help to convey the dynamic character of this boat.

"The outboard configuration strongly expresses and states the character and soul of the owner who chooses it, letting the boat reveal its sporting vocation and attitude," claims Christian Grande, designer of this new Invictus model as well.

The outboard configuration of GT320S has granted the Italian designer countless possible ways to organise the deck area. As a matter of fact, the space usually dedicated to the engine room on the sterndrive version is here converted into a large living area, much bigger than on similarly sized boats. The attention to guests' comfort is also highlighted by the presence of a side access door on the port side as standard, ideal in the case of parallel moorings.

GT320S comes with a bimini top that can be automated or, on request, equipped with a carbon hard top and integrated lighting bodies, a solution usually found on much bigger boats.

Interior spaces ideal for cruising and sports performance

Below deck, the large linear windows provide a significant amount of natural light. At the bow, the dinette area houses a storage unit that can be converted into a bed, in addition to the large aft double bed, equipped with stowage spaces and wardrobes. The bathroom is in the centre of the boat and has all the comforts needed to fully enjoy life on board.

On Invictus GT320S, attention to details is combined with great performance. The boat is equipped with a pair of Yamaha outboard engines with 300 HP, but the shipyard can also satisfy the most demanding owners who desire even more speed, allowing the possibility of reaching up to 900 HP in total.

Invictus GT320S is available in eleven colour combinations, from the lightest to the darkest, and with four types of deck upholstery to satisfy all requests, from the most modern to the most classic appeal. The external colours are always coordinated with the Composite Gray version of the below deck interiors.

For the owners seeking the highest grade of customization, the private club Atelier Invictus offers a network of specialised craftsmen and highly qualified suppliers to customize the boat, turning every wish into reality. Customers are assisted from the early stages of purchase and guided through a true laboratory, in which the vessel is designed with individual material inserts and equipment. Atelier steps forward to respond to custom requests, offering choice of colors and special techniques, tailoring "one-off" vessels to express the character, style and taste of the customer.

The other models on display at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2022

In addition to the Invictus GT320S, the Italian shipyard will be at Cannes Yachting Festival 2022 with two more models. The TT460 flagship could not be absent, with its taut, essential lines that combine style and attention to performance: two Volvo Penta IPS 650 engines are on board of TT460. The third model on display is Invictus GT370, one of the yard bestsellers. GT370 has unique elements for a yacht of this size, like the retractable lateral terrace, the submersible gangway and an infinity of other options offered thanks to "Atelier Invictus".

Invictus GT320S Specifications: