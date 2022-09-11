Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

New Invictus GT320S sporty outboard model ready for its world debut at Cannes Yachting Festival 2022

by Invictus Yacht 5 Jul 07:44 PDT 6-11 September 2022

Everything is set for the world debut, at the upcoming Cannes Yachting Festival (6-11 September 2022). Invictus GT320S is the fourth outboard model (after GT280S, TT280S and GT370S) of one of the most successful ranges of the shipyard.

  • The new Invictus is powered by two Yamaha 300 HP engines, but can support a maximum power of 900 HP
  • The interiors match the aesthetic and functional features of the sterndrive version
  • The sporty character of this model is perfectly combined with the great attention to details of Invictus Yacht brand

Invictus GT320S - photo © Invictus Yacht
Invictus GT320S - photo © Invictus Yacht

The characteristic half-reverse bow, signature of Invictus Yacht, blends with the linear profile of the large side windows which, together with the double Yamaha outboard engines, help to convey the dynamic character of this boat.

"The outboard configuration strongly expresses and states the character and soul of the owner who chooses it, letting the boat reveal its sporting vocation and attitude," claims Christian Grande, designer of this new Invictus model as well.

The outboard configuration of GT320S has granted the Italian designer countless possible ways to organise the deck area. As a matter of fact, the space usually dedicated to the engine room on the sterndrive version is here converted into a large living area, much bigger than on similarly sized boats. The attention to guests' comfort is also highlighted by the presence of a side access door on the port side as standard, ideal in the case of parallel moorings.

Invictus GT320S - photo © Invictus Yacht
Invictus GT320S - photo © Invictus Yacht

GT320S comes with a bimini top that can be automated or, on request, equipped with a carbon hard top and integrated lighting bodies, a solution usually found on much bigger boats.

Interior spaces ideal for cruising and sports performance

Below deck, the large linear windows provide a significant amount of natural light. At the bow, the dinette area houses a storage unit that can be converted into a bed, in addition to the large aft double bed, equipped with stowage spaces and wardrobes. The bathroom is in the centre of the boat and has all the comforts needed to fully enjoy life on board.

Invictus GT320S - photo © Invictus Yacht
Invictus GT320S - photo © Invictus Yacht

On Invictus GT320S, attention to details is combined with great performance. The boat is equipped with a pair of Yamaha outboard engines with 300 HP, but the shipyard can also satisfy the most demanding owners who desire even more speed, allowing the possibility of reaching up to 900 HP in total.

Invictus GT320S is available in eleven colour combinations, from the lightest to the darkest, and with four types of deck upholstery to satisfy all requests, from the most modern to the most classic appeal. The external colours are always coordinated with the Composite Gray version of the below deck interiors.

For the owners seeking the highest grade of customization, the private club Atelier Invictus offers a network of specialised craftsmen and highly qualified suppliers to customize the boat, turning every wish into reality. Customers are assisted from the early stages of purchase and guided through a true laboratory, in which the vessel is designed with individual material inserts and equipment. Atelier steps forward to respond to custom requests, offering choice of colors and special techniques, tailoring "one-off" vessels to express the character, style and taste of the customer.

Invictus GT320S - photo © Invictus Yacht
Invictus GT320S - photo © Invictus Yacht

The other models on display at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2022

In addition to the Invictus GT320S, the Italian shipyard will be at Cannes Yachting Festival 2022 with two more models. The TT460 flagship could not be absent, with its taut, essential lines that combine style and attention to performance: two Volvo Penta IPS 650 engines are on board of TT460. The third model on display is Invictus GT370, one of the yard bestsellers. GT370 has unique elements for a yacht of this size, like the retractable lateral terrace, the submersible gangway and an infinity of other options offered thanks to "Atelier Invictus".

Invictus GT320S - photo © Invictus Yacht
Invictus GT320S - photo © Invictus Yacht

Invictus GT320S Specifications:

  • Length: 9.93 m
  • Beam: 3.03 m
  • Weight: 5700 kg
  • Max number people on board: 12
  • Outboard engines (max): 900 hp

Invictus GT320S - Wild bronze - photo © Invictus Yacht
Invictus GT320S - Wild bronze - photo © Invictus Yacht
Invictus GT320S - Lower deck - photo © Invictus Yacht
Invictus GT320S - Lower deck - photo © Invictus Yacht
Invictus GT320S - Main deck - photo © Invictus Yacht
Invictus GT320S - Main deck - photo © Invictus Yacht

Related Articles

First Capoforte SQ240i with electric propulsion
To be presented at Boot Düsseldorf 2023 After the successful debut of the SX200 at the last Cannes Yachting Festival, Capoforte is preparing for another first... in the world of electric propulsion. Posted on 17 May Invictus double US debut at the Miami Boat Show
See the GT280S and TT460 for the very first time at a US boat show Invictus Yacht will return to the Miami International Boat Show (February 16-20). Two models, GT280S and TT460, will make their US debut. Also, the Invictus GT370 will be on display. Posted on 5 Feb Invictus GT320S ready for world debut at Boot 2022
Interior spaces ideal for cruising and sports performance The Invictus Yacht fleet continues to grow as the shipyard is ready to present the brand new GT320S as a World debut at the next Boot in Düsseldorf. Posted on 20 Nov 2021 Invictus TT280S ready to make its world debut
The Italian shipyard's new outboard model is intended for a sporty owner Invictus Yacht continues to grow and is preparing for the upcoming Genoa Boat Show (16-21 September 2021), where the outboard version of one of its most successful models, the Invictus TT280S, will make its World debut. Posted on 28 Aug 2021 Discover the new flagship Invictus TT460
The new Invictus flagship is equipped with two Volvo Penta IPS 650 engines The taut, essential lines are typical of Invictus hulls, in which style and attention to performance are combined: the new TT460 is equipped with two Volvo Penta IPS 650 engines. Posted on 18 Dec 2020 Invictus expands and unveils new TT460 flagship
Ready to be launched this summer Invictus Yacht keeps growing and presents the new TT460. This 14.27 metres yacht will be the Italian shipyard's new flagship and will be launched this summer. Posted on 9 Jul 2020 InvictusYacht announces outboard version of GT370S
This configuration is born from the specific wish to target a new type of customers Invictus Yacht is announcing the new outboard version of one of its most successful models, the GT370S, which follows the GT280S, presented at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2019. Posted on 20 May 2020 Invictus Yacht made its debut at Miami Yacht Show
First runs of Invictus GT370 in USA after 2020 Miami Yacht Show official brand debut Invictus Yacht appeared on the European market in 2016. Since then, their activities have firmly established their image, which has always been a distinguishing trait of the Italian shipyard: great variety of features, considerable attention to detail Posted on 26 Feb 2020 Invictus Yacht makes debut at Miami with GT370
Various units have already been sold in the United States The boats designed by Christian Grande have won Italian and international awards thanks to their Made in Italy aesthetics and traits. In 2019 - without any existing distribution network - the first units were sold in the US. Posted on 25 Feb 2020 World debut for Invictus GT 320 Atelier
A perfect example of customization skills, revealed in Düsseldorf Invictus Yacht unveils at Boot Düsseldorf 2020 the new GT 320 Atelier, a special version of one the most iconic Invictus models - the Owner requested an elegant and unusual combination of colours. Posted on 20 Jan 2020
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy