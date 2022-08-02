Jeanneau Boat Show Sydney 2022 - Jeanneau Australia to hold its own boat show

To me it was as pretty as a picture - The Cross' Jeanneau Sunfast 3300 traversing Broken Bay. © John Curnow To me it was as pretty as a picture - The Cross' Jeanneau Sunfast 3300 traversing Broken Bay. © John Curnow

by Jeanneau Australia 6 Jul 13:56 PDT

With an impressive array of powerboats and yachts to be displayed at The Spit in Sydney, Jeanneau Australia is going to hold its own boat show this year.

Collectively arranged by two New South Wales' dealers, MW Marine and Performance Boating Sales, the event will be held at the end of July.

From 27th July to 2nd August, MW Marine is planning a strong showcase of Jeanneau powerboats at the d'Albora Marinas at The Spit. Free transportation will be offered to its attendees back and forth Darling Harbour, which is about 30-minute drive. In order to experience some of the most supreme Jeanneau boats in a spectacular event, an exciting list of powerboats will be organised for viewing,

Merry Fisher, 1095, 895, 795 S2 and 695 S2

Merry Fisher Sport 895, 795 Sport S2 (NEW) and Sport S2

CAP CAMARAT 9.0 CC, 9.0 WA and 7.5 WA S3 (NEW)

Simply across the Spit Road at the Middle Harbour Yacht Club, three Jeanneau yachts will be lining up in style, courtesy of Performance Boating Sales, from 29th to 31st July.

SunFast 3300

Sun Odyssey 410 and 349

This inaugural combined Jeanneau Boat Show will be an exclusive opportunity for boating enthusiasts to step aboard the phenomenal Jeanneau boats all in one location at The Spit this coming July. Sea trials will be possible too after reserving spots with corresponding dealers.

So to get a close-up of the key features in Jeanneau power boats, please contact MW Marine ( / +61 02 9930 0000) for more details.

To experience the leading yachts in their class, contact Performance Boating Sales ( / +61 02 9979 9755) to make appointments.

Get free tickets here...