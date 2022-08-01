Multihull Solutions set for the Sydney International Boat Show

Sydney International Boat Show © Multihull Solutions Sydney International Boat Show © Multihull Solutions

by Multihull Solutions 7 Jul 22:01 PDT

Having been cancelled since 2019, the Sydney International Boat Show is back and we are really excited to return to spectacular Darling Harbour and showcase a great range of our new power and sail multihulls.

Multihull Solutions will have the following yachts on display:

Appointments & Sea Trials

Following the boat show, Multihull Solutions is planning to conduct sea trials across the range exclusively for genuine clients. Make your appointment here, and we will look forward to seeing you there!