The space race continues: be wowed by the all-new Wallywhy150 with boosted exteriors

by Wally Yachts 8 Jul 02:31 PDT
Wallywhy150 at anchor © Wally Yachts

Emerging hot on the heels of Wally's first full-wide-body yacht, the game-changing wallywhy200 which took the industry by storm in September 2021, the latest yacht in the wallywhy range has been revealed by the visionary Monaco-based brand: the wallywhy150.

The wallywhy150 was created by Wally-Ferretti Group Engineering, while Studio A. Vallicelli & C penned her interior design.

Wallywhy150 running - photo © Wally Yachts
Wallywhy150 running - photo © Wally Yachts

Stefano de Vivo, Wally's Managing Director comments: "After the success of the wallywhy200 we were asked to offer the same characteristics of this breakthrough model in a smaller size. We decided to develop this model to be 24 metres in length and 150 GT and added in some tailored and unique features to give her own identity. The wallywhy150 serves as yet another example of Wally being ahead of its time, setting new standards in yacht design. As an industry paradigm-shifting project, the wallywhy150 looks set to be seen all around the world, from top Mediterranean ports to remote islands in the Caribbean."

Luca Bassani, Wally's Founder and Chief Designer explains the inspiration behind the model: "The design is based on her bigger sister, the wallywhy200. The challenge was to incorporate some of the 200's best features into a smaller package, while opening the door to new and innovative solutions in this size range. Most importantly, we have maximised and optimised her exterior spaces as much as possible - they are absolutely enormous and totally unique for her size in the industry."

Wallywhy150 cockpit - photo © Wally Yachts
Wallywhy150 cockpit - photo © Wally Yachts

Great emphasis has been given to all of her exterior areas, where the masterful use of the outdoor space allows her to offer in the sundeck a complete dining option and a bar/kitchen with grill, fridges and all the open-air living amenities at sea.

Another important feature of the wallywhy150 can be found on the main deck aft, where the full-beam interior saloon is on the same level as the cockpit down to sea level, creating a close sense of connection with the water.

Many of the standout design features introduced on the wallywhy200 have also been applied to this new model. These include her full wrap-around glass on the main deck, with the high bow presenting a 270-degree view from the unique forward master cabin. First premiered to the world on board the wallywhy200, the wallywhy150 will be the first yacht in its size range to exhibit this feature.

Wallywhy150 owner cabin - photo © Wally Yachts
Wallywhy150 owner cabin - photo © Wally Yachts

In addition, the wallywhy150 offers unparalleled levels of headroom in the saloon. Sporting a curved ceiling, the living area has the highest headroom in her class, reaching heights up to 2.5 metres (8'2'').

A versatile yacht ideal for families, couples or charter guests, onboard accommodation is for eight guests across four generous staterooms, with four crew members also housed in two large cabins. With her optional three IPS1350 engines, the wallywhy150 can reach a maximum speed of 23 knots, or 21 knots with standard propulsion of three IPS1200 engines.

Set to make her world debut in spring 2023, the first unit of the wallywhy150 will be launched in February.

Wallywhy150 main saloon - photo © Wally Yachts
Wallywhy150 main saloon - photo © Wally Yachts

Specifications

  • Overall length (standard ISO 8666): 24.06 m / 78 ft 11 in
  • Hull length (standard ISO 8666): 23.99 m / 78 ft 8 in
  • Waterline length (boat fully laden): 22.50 m / 73 ft 10 in
  • Maximum beam: 6.78 m / 22 ft 3 in
  • Depth under propellers (boat fully laden): 2.0 m / 6 ft 5 in
  • Displacement unladen: 85 ton / 187393 lb
  • Displacement laden: 98 ton / 216053 lb
  • Maximum number of persons on board: 20
  • Design category Directive 2013/53/EU: A
  • Certification modules: B + F + A1 (sound emission) / RINA S.p.A.
  • Engines:
    • 3 x VOLVO PENTA D13 IPS1200 power 900 mhp / 662 kW at 2300 rpm std
    • 3 x VOLVO PENTA D13 IPS1350 power 1000 mhp / 735 kW at 2400 rpm opt
  • Speed (knots):
    • Volvo IPS 1200
      • maximum speed: 21
      • cruising speed: 18
    • Volvo IPS 1350
      • maximum speed: 23
      • cruising speed: 20
  • Range (nautical miles)
    • Volvo IPS 1200:
      • maximum speed: 360
      • cruising speed: 390
      • Economic cruising speed 10kn: 1000
    • Volvo IPS 1350:
      • maximum speed: 340
      • cruising speed: 370
      • Economic cruising speed 10kn: 1000

