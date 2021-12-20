Born to roam: 53m Alia Sea Club sold and in build

by Alia Yachts 13 Jul 01:47 PDT

Alia Yachts in Antalya, Turkey, has started construction of the 53m Alia Sea Club.

The 499GT yacht' simple yet sleek exterior design, nearly vertical bow and flexible general arrangement was conceived by Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture in the Netherlands.

"This new project is another glowing confirmation of our know-how and specific skills in building one-off, full custom yachts that are also designed to be fast, versatile and efficient," says Gökhan Çelik, president of Alia Yachts. "We are looking forward to working with Azure Yacht Design."

"Our aim was to create a yacht able to carry a large number of tenders and toys, while keeping the styling motifs and onboard features of a luxurious superyacht," says Onne Logger, Azure Yacht Design Director. "We developed the project from the conceptual phase in early 2021 and we're now part of the owner's team responsible for the exterior design, general layout and the overall project development."

The steel & aluminum Alia Sea Club's stand-out features include a large covered tender bay on main deck, which will accommodate a 13-metre luxury guest tender, an 8.2-metre crew tender, a submarine, two wave-runners, two sailing dinghies and two sailing catamarans.

Utility is the yacht's primary vocation wrapped in an innovative package that includes a fully certified heli-deck and a 50m2 storage area on the lower deck, where a complete inflatable waterpark will be stored in addition to other toys.

A special area onboard is the water sport centre, a showroom space for storing diving gear equipment, sea-bobs, various surfboards and electric bicycles, where guests can prepare for their adventures. In addition, the yacht is equipped with two guest cabins, one large master cabin and luxurious relaxation areas where guests can take it easy after their water activities. The bridge deck and sundeck, for example, are ideal for parties and social events. The yacht can accommodate up to 10 guests and 12 crew members.

Currently under construction at Alia Yachts, delivery of the Alia Sea Club 53m is scheduled for the end of 2023, which represents once again a very fast build time of just 24 months.

Alia Sea Club 53 Short Specifications: