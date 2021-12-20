Please select your home edition
Edition
McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 LEADERBOARD

Born to roam: 53m Alia Sea Club sold and in build

by Alia Yachts 13 Jul 01:47 PDT

Alia Yachts in Antalya, Turkey, has started construction of the 53m Alia Sea Club.

The 499GT yacht' simple yet sleek exterior design, nearly vertical bow and flexible general arrangement was conceived by Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture in the Netherlands.

"This new project is another glowing confirmation of our know-how and specific skills in building one-off, full custom yachts that are also designed to be fast, versatile and efficient," says Gökhan Çelik, president of Alia Yachts. "We are looking forward to working with Azure Yacht Design."

53m Alia Sea Club - photo © Alia Yachts
53m Alia Sea Club - photo © Alia Yachts

"Our aim was to create a yacht able to carry a large number of tenders and toys, while keeping the styling motifs and onboard features of a luxurious superyacht," says Onne Logger, Azure Yacht Design Director. "We developed the project from the conceptual phase in early 2021 and we're now part of the owner's team responsible for the exterior design, general layout and the overall project development."

The steel & aluminum Alia Sea Club's stand-out features include a large covered tender bay on main deck, which will accommodate a 13-metre luxury guest tender, an 8.2-metre crew tender, a submarine, two wave-runners, two sailing dinghies and two sailing catamarans.

53m Alia Sea Club - photo © Alia Yachts
53m Alia Sea Club - photo © Alia Yachts

Utility is the yacht's primary vocation wrapped in an innovative package that includes a fully certified heli-deck and a 50m2 storage area on the lower deck, where a complete inflatable waterpark will be stored in addition to other toys.

A special area onboard is the water sport centre, a showroom space for storing diving gear equipment, sea-bobs, various surfboards and electric bicycles, where guests can prepare for their adventures. In addition, the yacht is equipped with two guest cabins, one large master cabin and luxurious relaxation areas where guests can take it easy after their water activities. The bridge deck and sundeck, for example, are ideal for parties and social events. The yacht can accommodate up to 10 guests and 12 crew members.

Currently under construction at Alia Yachts, delivery of the Alia Sea Club 53m is scheduled for the end of 2023, which represents once again a very fast build time of just 24 months.

53m Alia Sea Club - photo © Alia Yachts
53m Alia Sea Club - photo © Alia Yachts

Alia Sea Club 53 Short Specifications:

  • Length Overall: 52.5 m
  • Beam (moulded): 8.6 m
  • Draught: 2.6 m
  • Gross Tonnage: 499
  • Speed Max: 15 Knots
  • Passengers: 6+4
  • Crew: 11+1

Related Articles

New superyacht sold: 45m project SAN by Sinot
Alia Yachts is proud to announce a new contract for an all-aluminum, 45-metre motor yacht Alia Yachts is proud to announce a new contract for an all-aluminum, 45-metre motor yacht designed by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design with naval architecture by Lateral Naval Architects. Posted on 31 Mar Alia Yachts 55m Al Waab delivered
Longest steel and aluminium yacht below 500GT in the world Alia Yachts has released the first photographs and video of Al Waab following delivery of the superyacht to her owner. Posted on 17 Mar Alia Yachts new 60-metre Vripack design sold
The owner is an experienced yachtsmen who has owned several vessels of various sizes The exciting superyacht project reunites the build team responsible for Al Waab with Dutch studio Vripack for the design and naval architecture, and GCC-based SF Yachts that will serve as project manager and owner's representative throughout construction. Posted on 20 Dec 2021 Alia Yachts delivers PHI Phantom
A beautifully sculpted workhorse Hot off the presses are the first official photographs showing the stunning new 36m chase boat PHI Phantom from Alia Yachts in her element at last. Posted on 1 Dec 2021 Alia Yachts at Monaco Yacht Show
Builders have laid the keel of Al Waab II by Dutch design studio Vripack The client decided to build with the Turkish yard after carefully researching other international shipyards. SF Yachts is serving as both project manager and owner's representative throughout the build. Posted on 26 Sep 2019 Alia Yachts new contract for 55m superyacht
Contract for the construction of Project Al Waab II Alia is delighted to announce the signing of the contract for the construction of Project Al Waab II, a 55m, sub-500GT superyacht with exterior & interior design, as well as naval architecture and Class engineering, from the creative desk of Vripack. Posted on 10 Aug 2019 Samurai makes her boat show debut in Monaco
The Alia Yachts flagship has received little publicity since her launch in 2016 The Alia Yachts flagship has received little publicity since her launch in 2016. Now Samurai's power and poise is set to woo the audience at the Monaco Yacht Show in September (25-28). Posted on 17 Jul 2019 Alia Yachts start construction of Nozomi II
Following on from the delivery of the 30.5m Virgen del Mar VI Following on from the delivery of 30.5m Virgen del Mar VI (formerly Project Nozomi) last year and her enthusiastic potential buyers reception, Alia Yachts in Antalya, Turkey, has started on spec construction of project Nozomi II, a 32.40m sistership. Posted on 28 May 2019 Small is beautiful
A 16-metre fast runaboat designed by Bill Dixon proves a surprise success story for Alia Yachts Best known for its custom superyachts such as 60m Samurai, 41m Ruya and 31m Virgen del Mar, in 2014 Alia Yachts received an enquiry from a private customer looking to build a fast dayboat that he couldn't find among existing production models. Posted on 20 Feb 2019 Alia Yachts Virgen del Mar VI
All the details from her designers Following delivery to her owner in early July, the 31-metre pocket superyacht immediately started to enjoy a glorious summer between Spain and Turkey. Posted on 30 Oct 2018
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy