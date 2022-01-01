Viking 90 on the move

Viking 90 © Viking Yachts Viking 90 © Viking Yachts

by Viking Yachts 13 Jul 10:50 PDT

We've shown you the initial milestones in the build process of hull No. 1 of our new flagship - the Viking 90.

You've seen the plug and mold development, the gelcoat application, the placement of fiberglass structural laminates and core material, the resin infusion process and most recently the pulling of the hull from its mold.

Our shipwrights in the Fiberglass Department, known as Viglass, have been diligently building and installing the inner structures of the yacht. Installations of the stringers, bulkheads, tankage (including the boat's four custom resin-infused fuel tanks) have been completed.

Other critical interior components - such as the rudder foundation (a high-density composite platform encapsulated in fiberglass), rudder shaft bearings, custom fiberglass exhaust pipes and sonar tube - have also been installed. Some of the through-hulls have been put in place, and the bottom has been coated with anti-fouling paint. Back inside the hull, all bilge surfaces have been painted with white gelcoat; and the engineroom, lazarette and anchor locker have also been coated with Snow White Awlgrip.

On the Move from Viking Yachts on Vimeo.

What's next? As you'll see in this video, the massive aluminum doors open separating Viglass and the Mechanical Department on Line 1. The hull - which sits on a custom cradle - is then pushed on rails by a forklift into the next build stage - Mechanical. In this department, all the major components such as the yacht's twin 2635MHP MTU 16V2000 M96L engines, Seakeeper 35, generators, water maker, air conditioning, steering, shafts, rudders, refrigeration, plumbing and many other systems and accessories will be installed.

"We're responsible for what you don't see - the guts that make the boat tick," says Mechanical Department Supervisor Steve Rickards.

Stay tuned for more as we follow the build of the Viking 90. Hull No. 1 - a Sky Bridge model with a Kingston Grey gelcoat - is scheduled to make its world premiere at the Viking Yachts and Valhalla Boatworks VIP Boat Show Feb. 3-4, followed by the Miami International Boat Show Feb. 15-19.

For information about the Viking 90 or any of our yachts, please contact your authorized Viking dealer.