Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Viking 90 on the move

by Viking Yachts 13 Jul 10:50 PDT
Viking 90 © Viking Yachts

We've shown you the initial milestones in the build process of hull No. 1 of our new flagship - the Viking 90.

You've seen the plug and mold development, the gelcoat application, the placement of fiberglass structural laminates and core material, the resin infusion process and most recently the pulling of the hull from its mold.

Our shipwrights in the Fiberglass Department, known as Viglass, have been diligently building and installing the inner structures of the yacht. Installations of the stringers, bulkheads, tankage (including the boat's four custom resin-infused fuel tanks) have been completed.

Other critical interior components - such as the rudder foundation (a high-density composite platform encapsulated in fiberglass), rudder shaft bearings, custom fiberglass exhaust pipes and sonar tube - have also been installed. Some of the through-hulls have been put in place, and the bottom has been coated with anti-fouling paint. Back inside the hull, all bilge surfaces have been painted with white gelcoat; and the engineroom, lazarette and anchor locker have also been coated with Snow White Awlgrip.

On the Move from Viking Yachts on Vimeo.

What's next? As you'll see in this video, the massive aluminum doors open separating Viglass and the Mechanical Department on Line 1. The hull - which sits on a custom cradle - is then pushed on rails by a forklift into the next build stage - Mechanical. In this department, all the major components such as the yacht's twin 2635MHP MTU 16V2000 M96L engines, Seakeeper 35, generators, water maker, air conditioning, steering, shafts, rudders, refrigeration, plumbing and many other systems and accessories will be installed.

"We're responsible for what you don't see - the guts that make the boat tick," says Mechanical Department Supervisor Steve Rickards.

Stay tuned for more as we follow the build of the Viking 90. Hull No. 1 - a Sky Bridge model with a Kingston Grey gelcoat - is scheduled to make its world premiere at the Viking Yachts and Valhalla Boatworks VIP Boat Show Feb. 3-4, followed by the Miami International Boat Show Feb. 15-19.

For information about the Viking 90 or any of our yachts, please contact your authorized Viking dealer.

Related Articles

Introducing the great Viking Yachts 48s
Four different models: Convertible, an Open, a Sport Tower and a Sport Coupe These boats are built on Line 4 in New Gretna, New Jersey, and in this Viking View we're going right down the production line to highlight several 48s in their various build stages while showing you a few of our dedicated shipwrights in action. Posted on 6 Jul Viking 80 Demo - Ready to rock
Some images of the completed yacht Started by Viking CEO and President Pat Healey in 1984, the Viking Yacht Company's Demonstrator Program plays a huge role in our ability to continue building a better boat every day. Posted on 15 Jun Viking 90 pulling together
President and CEO Pat Healey that gives you the first look of hull No. 1 You've been following the early production stages of our new Viking 90 - plug and mold development, gelcoat application and resin infusion. Posted on 8 Jun 46 Billfish - It's go time
Like nothing else on the market One of the many benefits of joining the Viking family is the tremendous variety of sportfishing yachts that we offer from 38 to 90 feet. Posted on 27 Apr On the Line with the Viking 58 Convertible
Demand seems to be sky-high these days All Viking models – from 38 to 90 feet – are doing extremely well, but demand for our Viking 58 Convertible seems to be sky-high these days. Posted on 20 Apr Viking Yachts 54 Sport Tower - Adrenaline rush
Command deck layout and helm just steps from the expansive cockpit The Viking Yachts 54 Sport Tower (ST) delivers incredible versatility, thriving as an owner-operator boat with its command deck layout and helm just steps from the expansive cockpit. Posted on 13 Apr Walk this way - Viking 64
Walk-through video demonstrates commitment to building a better boat every day A video walk-through of the new Viking 64 demonstrates Viking's commitment to building a better boat every day. Posted on 8 Mar Viking 80 - Next level luxury
The Viking 80 Sky Bridge is a sportfisherman's palace The Viking 80 Sky Bridge is a sportfisherman's palace, complete with five-plus staterooms, six heads, two salons, three control stations, an enormous cockpit and the latest technology to help you raise fish and amass a lifetime's worth of memories. Posted on 26 Jan Pulling Power
Great things happen at the Viking Yacht Company every day Great things happen at the Viking Yacht Company every day. Last Friday was particularly special – another milestone, in fact. Posted on 15 Jan Energized luxury: Viking 64
Viking 64 brings a luxurious energy to its living arrangements Featuring new interior design and style elements, the Viking 64 brings a luxurious energy to its living arrangements. Posted on 5 Jan
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy