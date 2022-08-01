Please select your home edition
What to expect from eYachts at the Sydney International Boat Show 2022

by eYachts 13 Jul 14:01 PDT 28 July - 1 August 2022
Axopar 28 © eyachts

Discover what the adventure could be like onboard the Axopar range and imagine the luxury aboard Pardo Yachts.

When: 28 July - 1 August
Where: West Entrance Across From the ICC Building, Darling Harbour, Sydney

Axopar 28 - The multi-award winning range

In 2021 Axopar made some essential new upgrades to the multi-award winning Axopar 28 range. You'll find some of the key features from the 37 revolution embedded in this new 28 and this is your first opportunity to see it. The Axopar 28 will be even better equipped for any adventure with a new swim platform, optional roof racks for kayaks or bikes, and improved helm console with new Simrad Navigation.

Versatile and easy to handle, the 28 has plenty of room thanks to its spacious configuration for sunbathing, water-sports, fishing, socializing or just cruising the coast. You won't want to miss this best-selling model.

Find out more here...

Axopar 37 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 37 - photo © eyachts

Axopar 37 - The Revolutionary Range

Australias favourite adventure day boat comes to Sydney. Since the release of the Axopar 37 revolution Eyachts have seen an astounding uptake in these speedy and efficient day boats. With many people looking for an easy to maintain vessel to enjoy time on the water, Axopar has become the go-to.

Discover the unique features that have made Axopar the fastest growing brand in this category. These boats not only look cool but are also very practical.

Find out more here...

Pardo 43 - photo © Taccola Lanfrancotti
Pardo 43 - photo © Taccola Lanfrancotti

Pardo 43

Onboard, the Pardo 43 timeless elegance and unique personality are the key words. The walkaround deck and the hydraulic platform make up a fantastic outdoor retreat for owners and guests alike. The surprising interior space is made up of two large cabins with refined furnishings which reflect the Italian style.

