Studio Arnaboldi collaborates with Sanlorenzo on the first Smart Performance Open Coupè, SP110

by Studio Arnaboldi 15 Jul 01:54 PDT

Sanlorenzo has chosen Marco Arnaboldi and his design studio as partner for an ambitious goal - the first yacht in the SP "Smart Performance" range, the SP110.

For Sanlorenzo, the goal of the SP110 project is to write a new success story in pleasure boating as it enters the world of Open Coupé boats with a particular focus on sustainability. This cutting-edge proposal opens a new chapter in the yachting sector, because it can deliver unparalleled performances while being environmentally friendly. The results of the shipyard's research for the development of technologies with low environmental impact are clear for all to see.

Fundamental in the creation of SP110 is the hull design, edited by Marco Arnaboldi and optimised for use with jet propulsion. This type of propulsion is an advantage over propeller propulsion because it is less sensitive to variations in the boat's weight and therefore more versatile. The study of the water lines made it possible to obtain a surprisingly efficient hull with a maximum beam of over 8 meters and a total length of 33 meters. The double-edged flank guarantees, on one side, a width for buoyancy that maintains the highest performance and comfort even in rough seas and, on the other, it offers a considerable surface that can be used both indoors and outdoors.

With the aim of making sustainability the core of the work by further optimising consumption and performance, various solutions were used to achieve a significantly lower weight. Among them are lightweight materials, such as the laminated glass used for the large surfaces of the windows, which cover almost 80% of the boat. The external colour of the windows matches the colour of the hull, making the surface homogeneous while preserving excellent brightness inside.

Sanlorenzo SP110 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo SP110 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

"The entire hull and deck are made of a hybrid carbon and composite materials sandwich," explains Marco Arnaboldi. "The goal was to contain weight as much as possible, without obviously compromising the strength and durability of the structure, with technologies and solutions that I have already extensively built with and tested in my career. There is a lot of talk about sustainability and fuel savings: the lightness resulting from effectively processing and applying the new materials available to us contributes to drastically reducing CO2 per mile production, a topic that is now very much on the agenda."

A new story has already begun and hints at future and important goals.

Sanlorenzo SP110 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo SP110 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

