Flagstaff Marine's powerboat display at Sydney International Boat Show 2022

LOMAC rigid inflatables © Flagstaff Marine LOMAC rigid inflatables © Flagstaff Marine

by Flagstaff Marine 16 Jul 15:51 PDT

We will have on our fast and fun Gran Turismo 36 and other boats from our Beneteau Gran Turismo collection that offer great seagoing capabilities, and our LOMAC Rigid Inflatables will be on display at Stand #308 in the Lower Hall.

LOMAC rigid inflatables - stand #308 in the Lower Hall

The LOMAC of Milan rigid inflatables stand out due to their design, build quality and seagoing capabilities.

LOMAC has been manufacturing luxury, high-performance rigid inflatable boats for over 60 years and is highly regarded globally.

The LOMAC range offers 50 different models under five range lines - the top-of-the-line Gran Turismo, the high-performance Adrenalina, the specialist Big Game fishing and family day boats and tenders, which fall under the Turismo and Euforia models.

LOMAC rib boats range in size from 2.5m to 14.5 metres.

We will have a range of boats on display at the Sydney International Boat Show, including the Adrenalina 10.5, the Turismo 660 and 710 and the Gran Turismo 8.5.

Gran Turismo 36

The Gran Turismo 36 is fast, fun to be on board and a very capable seagoing vessel.

The Beneteau Gran Turismo range of boats includes four models from 32ft-45ft, all of which embody the key characteristics of a fast, stylishly designed sports cruiser. These boats embody the European lifestyle with its outdoor living spaces and roomy interiors.

Elegance, quality fittings and superior finishes heighten sensations, which are already in abundance with the design of this Gran Turismo.

This boat offers twin high-performance, inboard engines and all the very latest in boating innovation. The interior style of Gran Turismo is renowned for its light, comfort and space, giving its owners unrivalled levels of comfort and enjoyment when cruising.

The best way to describe the Gran Turismo is that they offer the perfect vessel for entertaining friends and family on board

Interior Design: Andreani Design

Naval Architect: Beneteau Power Boats

Double award winners

Flagstaff Marine was recognised at the recent Beneteau world dealers conference with not only one, but two awards.

We are very proud of our team, especially the after-sales and events crew for taking the awards for the best customer service & event organisation at the recent international Beneteau global dealers conference in Athens.

Flagstaff Marine's representative, Micah Lane, was on hand to accept the awards in front of over three hundred global delegates.

Thanks to Beneteau for the recognition and support and a big thank you to all our customers.

To book a viewing, visit here or call us on 1300 998 662.