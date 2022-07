Windcraft powerboats at Sydney International Boat Show 2022

Ryck 280 © Windcraft Yachts Ryck 280 © Windcraft Yachts

by Windcraft 16 Jul 08:13 PDT

The Sydney International Boat Show is back from 28th July to 1st August 2022.

Windcraft was hoping to present the new Fjord 41XL at this show, however it is now arriving in Australia late August so stay tuned for separate exciting launch events (#Oktoberfest).

Windcraft will have Ryck brand vessels on display at this year's show.