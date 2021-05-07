Please select your home edition
New JL Audio Mediamaster® 105 marine source units coming to Australia and New Zealand

by Michael Blackwell 18 Jul 02:21 PDT

JL Audio, manufacturer of high-performance marine audio systems, are pleased to announce the all-new MediaMaster® 105 will arrive in Australia and New Zealand from August.

The MM105 benefits from Bluetooth® 5.0 with Qualcomm's aptX™ technology, to reproduce music streamed from smartphones with the highest possible quality.

"The MM105 IS purpose-engineered to complement our premium amplifiers and loudspeakers to achieve the best marine audio experience. With the new MM105, we now have source units with global radio capabilities and the best audio performance designed to integrate with modern boat systems." Said Chris Radford, Vice President, Sales at Navico.

JL Audio Mediamaster® 105 - photo © JL Audio Marine
The MM105 is a premium, full-featured source unit that boasts a sleek, weatherproof (IP67 rated) chassis, and an ultra-bright, full-colour display offering outstanding visibility, even in bright sunshine with selectable day/night display mode. For maximum versatility, the MM105 is also NMEA 2000® Certified and compatible with onboard multi-function displays (MFDs) from Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, and others with NMEA 2000®.

The MediaMaster® 105 emphasize audio performance, dispensing with on-board amplifiers in favour of an audiophile-quality preamp output architecture, ideal for use with JL Audio marine amplifiers.

Four configurable, nameable audio zones, each offering independent tone and level control options, make the MM105 ideal for larger vessels with multiple entertainment areas, like the aft deck, sun deck and salon or cabin. Three level control modes - Relative, Absolute, Fixed or Off - and customizable setups make it easy to adjust volume levels of each audio zone while under way. JL Audio's zero-clipping audio circuit design enables self-limiting tone control to keep audio clear and distortion free at high listening levels.

JL Audio Mediamaster® 105 - photo © JL Audio Marine
Features of the MM105

  • 4 audio zones with top-quality pre-amp outputs (4V RMS) for left, right and subwoofer.
  • Each audio zone offers 3 level control modes (Relative, Absolute, Fixed or Off)
  • Each audio zone offers its own tone (bass, midrange, and treble) and balance controls
  • DAB+, HD Radio® (services subject to local availability) and AM/FM tuners with 24 presets across all tuners/bands
  • Bluetooth® Streaming with advanced Qualcomm® aptX™ audio codec
  • Dual rear USB 2.0 inputs with power for charging (USB1: 1 A / USB2: 500 mA)
  • Dual rear analog AUX inputs with RCA connections (2V/1V RMS Input Sensitivity)
  • NMEA 2000 network port, for connection to MFD's
  • IP67 rated and built to withstand the elements

Expected RRP: $1,049.99 AUD, $1,149.99 NZD

The JL Audio MediaMaster® MM105 shipping now through authorised dealers.

