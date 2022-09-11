Two new Prestige models will be displayed at Cannes Yachting Festival 2022

by Prestige Yachts 19 Jul 02:32 PDT

Prestige, leading brand of motor yachts ranging from 40 to 70 feet, will show M48 and X60 together for the first time in Cannes Yachting Festival this September.

Prestige M48: Live in harmony with the sea

M48, the first model in the M-Line which is the new line of power catamarans announced in last September. With this new multihull yacht, PRESTIGE takes a major step, offering an all-new experience in the art of living well. The M48 reveals generous, brightly lit, and refined living spaces, affording the ultimate in comfort. It promises life in harmony with the sea and at a gentle pace.

Unique in its segment, this yacht features surprising characteristics, offering unparalleled freedom of movement and stability to experience peaceful moments at sea. Benefiting from an outward facing design, the M48 enables you to truly reconnect with nature and with yourself.

"Our customers' expectations extend to multihulls. Prestige Yacht owners cruise with their families and, for the majority, without crew. They particularly value the feeling of spaciousness afforded by the 360 degrees view in the saloon, the extraordinarily bright interior, the optimal design of the owner's cabin, and ease of handling of our yachts. Today, our buyers want more luxury, space, and comfort. High cruising speed is no longer a demand - stability is, on the other hand. These have naturally pointed us to the catamaran. With this platform on the water, Prestige renews its promise to realize the dream of living on your own private island!" confirms Erwin Bamps - General manager.

"The M48, is a villa that opens on to the sea. For the M48, the objective was to offer a true powercat, well positioned in the world of yachting, with an owner's suite worthy of that found on a 70-footer. Ergonomic design and flow of movement on board are redesigned, while wide sidedecks ensure safety on board. The cockpit is freed, the visual barriers aft have been removed in order to fully benefit from the view of the wake. For the design, we have chosen inverted bows, innovative for Prestige, which contribute to a unique and harmonious visual signature." explains Camilo Garroni, Prestige Designer.

The unique characteristics of the M48 enable Prestige to successfully launch into this promising market.

X60: The art of creating well-being on board

Launched in 2021, the X-Line family of Prestige is expanding with a new model, the X60. With a design concept based on voluminous living spaces, easy flow of movement, and natural light, the X60 features a unique architecture, clever layouts, and luxurious finishes.

Following the launches of the X70 and the Prestige 690, the arrival of this new yacht of over 18 metres affirms Prestige's position in the market segment of large motor yachts.

Voluminous living spaces, natural light, easy flow of movement on board: these core concepts have guided the design process for the new X60. Her architectural statement, redistributed space, multiple zones for relaxation, and exceptional level of comfort on board make the X60 the worthy heiress of the X70, flagship of the product line. Designed for smooth, harmonious cruising, her design features a seamless connection with the sea.

The architecture of the X60, by Garroni Design, is unique. Like the X70, she reinvents space on board, breaking with established codes with asymmetrical sidedecks on the main deck. On this model, passage between the foredeck and the cockpit is via the port sidedeck. A side door to the interior helm offers an easy access to the exterior.

This architecture permits a real gain in space, both on the interior and exterior. As on the X70, the Infinity cockpit of the X60 affords 40% more space than that of a classic 60-footer. It opens onto an extraordinarily spacious saloon, perfect for taking advantage of each moment on board.

The hull conserves the heritage of her big sister, with sinuous lines and energetic curves. The low centre of gravity lends the hull of the boat unequalled stability for exceptional comfort on board.

Aboard the X60, living on the water is only natural.