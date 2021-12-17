'Maritimo Migration' set to be the experience of a lifetime

The new M600, S600 and M60 will be on display at Hamilton Island during the Migration. © Maritimo The new M600, S600 and M60 will be on display at Hamilton Island during the Migration. © Maritimo

by Maritimo 19 Jul 14:15 PDT

Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, is set to host more than 100 owners, friends and families for a week of activities on Hamilton Island.

Nestled in the heart of the world-renowned Whitsunday Island archipelago off Queensland's coast inside the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area, the island will serve as a base for the flotilla of Maritimo vessels arriving after their passage up from the Gold Coast further south.

The Maritimo Migration encompasses an adventure filled 500 plus nautical mile trip up the Queensland coast, with multiple stops along the way, and then an action-packed program once participants are at Hamilton Island.

Maritimo Managing Director, Tom Barry Cotter, said the Maritimo Migration encompassed everything that Maritimo stood for.

"We are renowned worldwide for our vessels' serious, blue water passage making capabilities, and we also enjoy the support and camaraderie of the members of the Maritimo family, who are a group of like-minded people with a deep passion for boating, the ocean, and a sense of fun," he said.

"The program we have put together truly has something for everyone. Whether they be travelling up as part of the flotilla on their own boat, or they are flying in to be part of the exciting program we have put together."

The Maritimo vessels taking part in the Migration left the Gold Coast on July 16 and will arrive at Hamilton Island seven days later.

Two company owned vessels, crewed by experienced and professional skippers, lead the private vessels on the trip north.

The events on the island will kick off with a welcome dinner on July 24, and finish with a farewell dinner on July 29.

During the weeklong program, participants will be able to cruise amongst some of the 74 islands that comprise Whitsundays aboard Maritimo's Rolex Sydney to Hobart racing yacht, Maritimo 11. They can also partake in hot laps aboard Maritimo Racing's V8-powered offshore Superboat, enjoy a sunset picnic atop One Tree Hill, participate in a raft up at the stunning and famous Whitehaven Beach, play golf at the iconic Dent Island Golf Course, as well as take part in art painting sessions while sipping fine wines and receiving step by step guidance from trainer instructors. Additionally, there will be numerous informal social gatherings.

They will also enjoy a boat show, with some of Maritimo's newest and most popular vessels on display.

The race boat hot laps will see funds raised for the Perry Cross Foundation, of which Maritimo is a long-term supporter. The foundation is dedicated to spinal injury research.

"The main thing about the Maritimo Migration is that it will be a lot of fun in one of the most beautiful places on earth," said Barry-Cotter. "The event has been more than a year in the planning, and the people who have booked to be part of it are eagerly awaiting the start, let alone the activities themselves."

Boats making the trip north will stop at Mooloolaba, Kingfisher Bay Resort on Fraser Island, Bundaberg, Lady Musgrave, Great Keppel Island, Yeppoon, Middle Percy with its famous yacht club and book exchange (which is part of the 11 island group of the same name), Shaw Island, and finally Hamilton Island.

The three Maritimo models released to the world market at the recent Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) will also be taking part in the Migration.

These are the M600 Offshore Motor Yacht, S600 Offshore Sedan Yacht that bring back the much-loved version of Maritimo vessels, and the M60 Flybridge Motor Yacht with its expansive Upper Cockpit and Adventure Deck.

Maritimo has enjoyed instant success with each of these new models, with sales recorded around the globe. When combined, they form one of the most successful new model releases in the company's history. "The response to these three vessels has not just met our expectations, but exceeded them significantly," said Barry-Cotter.

The global launches were part of six-vessel display at SCIBS, and formed one of the most exciting line-ups in recent memory for the Australian manufacturer.

Barry-Cotter said, "SCIBS attracted attendees from Europe, Asia and the Americas who were welcomed back for the first time since the 2019 global pandemic and travel restrictions." " We are thrilled with the response to our new models, and our overseas sales and service network representatives, who were here for the event, are extremely confident that the sales momentum so far will be continued as news of these new vessels spreads.

"It is just fantastic that all three of these vessels will be taking part in the Maritimo Migration."

Looking forward, Barry-Cotter then added, "Being able to cruise further and more confidently is the very essence of what Maritimo is about, and the Maritimo Migration clearly illustrates that. We are planning a similar event on the East Coast of the USA for later in 2022, and have an exchange program in place where our USA owners can come to Australia to take part in events like this, and likewise our Australian owners can travel to places like the USA to take part in events there."

"Maritimo is always looking to expand and improve on its product offering and the ownership experience. The company is in its strongest position throughout its history, with orders on some of the new models now stretching into 2025, the company's workforce being expanded, and its dealer partner network internationally being strengthened to bolster future demand in varied overseas markets."

Barry-Cotter concluded by commenting, "We have further exciting company announcements to deliver throughout the rest of 2022."