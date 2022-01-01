Viking 68 - Diligence and dedication

Viking 68 © Viking Yachts Viking 68 © Viking Yachts

by Viking Yachts 20 Jul 03:08 PDT

It's the height of the boating and fishing season, and our Viking owners are out on the water enjoying their yachts all over the world.

Meanwhile, back in New Gretna, New Jersey, our shipwrights are diligently building a better boat every day for the eager owners of future Vikings. In this Viking View, we hit the production line and focus on our tremendously popular 68 Convertible, shown above in the heat of battle.

Each build begins in Viglass, our Fiberglass Department. Above, shipwrights lay the dry laminates in a 68 (hull No. 42) in preparation for the resin infusion process. More specifically, the team is working on placing additional reinforcement in the chine areas. Hugo Reales has been a boatbuilder at the Viking Yacht Company for nearly 20 years.

Here's a shot of the deckhouse for the same 68 shown in the mold, with the first layers of lamination ("skin coat") applied and the surfaces prepared for the application of the remaining structural laminations and core materials.

Farther up the production line, hull No. 41 is nearly ready for the installation of its 2002MHP MTU 12V2000 M96X engines. The 68 is also offered with propulsion packages from MAN and Caterpillar.

Before the engines are installed, aluminum foundations ("saddles") will be installed to secure the powerplants to the 68's stringer and hull structure. The 1-inch-thick white powder-coated aluminum foundations are then dry-fitted to ensure proper engine alignment. The saddles are then permanently affixed to the tops of the stringers using a specialized adhesive for bonding aluminum and FRP materials.

Mechanical Installer Luis Robles dispenses the adhesive inside a port engine saddle. When all four saddles are installed, custom temporary fixtures are used to hold them in place until the adhesive has cured.

In the same 68, electrical and carpentry work is also being done. Electrical Department Supervisor Justin Praschil (blue shirt) oversees Josh Rodriguez' (black cap) installation of an Octoplex AC panel, which is part of the remote circuit breaker system.

The master and forward VIP head module has been positioned in the forepeak area; Carpenter Martin Torres is shown removing a temporary support structure for the unit.

The Viking 68 is available with an open or enclosed bridge; each model features four staterooms, private access to the crew quarters and a dayhead.

For more information, please contact your authorized Viking dealer.