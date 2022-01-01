Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Viking 68 - Diligence and dedication

by Viking Yachts 20 Jul 03:08 PDT
Viking 68 © Viking Yachts

It's the height of the boating and fishing season, and our Viking owners are out on the water enjoying their yachts all over the world.

Meanwhile, back in New Gretna, New Jersey, our shipwrights are diligently building a better boat every day for the eager owners of future Vikings. In this Viking View, we hit the production line and focus on our tremendously popular 68 Convertible, shown above in the heat of battle.

Hugo Reales (right) working on Viking 68 - photo © Viking Yachts
Hugo Reales (right) working on Viking 68 - photo © Viking Yachts

Each build begins in Viglass, our Fiberglass Department. Above, shipwrights lay the dry laminates in a 68 (hull No. 42) in preparation for the resin infusion process. More specifically, the team is working on placing additional reinforcement in the chine areas. Hugo Reales has been a boatbuilder at the Viking Yacht Company for nearly 20 years.

Viking 68 deckhouse - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 68 deckhouse - photo © Viking Yachts

Here's a shot of the deckhouse for the same 68 shown in the mold, with the first layers of lamination ("skin coat") applied and the surfaces prepared for the application of the remaining structural laminations and core materials.

The Viking 68 is offered with propulsion packages from MAN and Caterpillar. - photo © Viking Yachts
The Viking 68 is offered with propulsion packages from MAN and Caterpillar. - photo © Viking Yachts

Farther up the production line, hull No. 41 is nearly ready for the installation of its 2002MHP MTU 12V2000 M96X engines. The 68 is also offered with propulsion packages from MAN and Caterpillar.

Mechanical Installer Luis Robles dispenses the adhesive inside a port engine saddle. - photo © Viking Yachts
Mechanical Installer Luis Robles dispenses the adhesive inside a port engine saddle. - photo © Viking Yachts

Before the engines are installed, aluminum foundations ("saddles") will be installed to secure the powerplants to the 68's stringer and hull structure. The 1-inch-thick white powder-coated aluminum foundations are then dry-fitted to ensure proper engine alignment. The saddles are then permanently affixed to the tops of the stringers using a specialized adhesive for bonding aluminum and FRP materials.

Mechanical Installer Luis Robles dispenses the adhesive inside a port engine saddle. When all four saddles are installed, custom temporary fixtures are used to hold them in place until the adhesive has cured.

Electrical Department Supervisor Justin Praschil (blue shirt) oversees Josh Rodriguez' (black cap) installation of an Octoplex AC panel. - photo © Viking Yachts
Electrical Department Supervisor Justin Praschil (blue shirt) oversees Josh Rodriguez' (black cap) installation of an Octoplex AC panel. - photo © Viking Yachts

In the same 68, electrical and carpentry work is also being done. Electrical Department Supervisor Justin Praschil (blue shirt) oversees Josh Rodriguez' (black cap) installation of an Octoplex AC panel, which is part of the remote circuit breaker system.

Viking 68 - Josh Rodriguez' installation of an Octoplex AC panel. - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 68 - Josh Rodriguez' installation of an Octoplex AC panel. - photo © Viking Yachts

The master and forward VIP head module has been positioned in the forepeak area; Carpenter Martin Torres is shown removing a temporary support structure for the unit.

The master and forward VIP head module has been positioned in the forepeak area; Carpenter Martin Torres is shown removing a temporary support structure for the unit. - photo © Viking Yachts
The master and forward VIP head module has been positioned in the forepeak area; Carpenter Martin Torres is shown removing a temporary support structure for the unit. - photo © Viking Yachts

The Viking 68 is available with an open or enclosed bridge; each model features four staterooms, private access to the crew quarters and a dayhead.

For more information, please contact your authorized Viking dealer.

Viking 68 open bridge - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 68 open bridge - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 68 stateroom - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 68 stateroom - photo © Viking Yachts

Related Articles

Viking 90 on the move
Critical interior components have been installed You've seen the plug and mold development, the gelcoat application, the placement of fiberglass structural laminates and core material, the resin infusion process and most recently the pulling of the hull from its mold. Posted on 13 Jul Introducing the great Viking Yachts 48s
Four different models: Convertible, an Open, a Sport Tower and a Sport Coupe These boats are built on Line 4 in New Gretna, New Jersey, and in this Viking View we're going right down the production line to highlight several 48s in their various build stages while showing you a few of our dedicated shipwrights in action. Posted on 6 Jul Viking 80 Demo - Ready to rock
Some images of the completed yacht Started by Viking CEO and President Pat Healey in 1984, the Viking Yacht Company's Demonstrator Program plays a huge role in our ability to continue building a better boat every day. Posted on 15 Jun Viking 90 pulling together
President and CEO Pat Healey that gives you the first look of hull No. 1 You've been following the early production stages of our new Viking 90 - plug and mold development, gelcoat application and resin infusion. Posted on 8 Jun 46 Billfish - It's go time
Like nothing else on the market One of the many benefits of joining the Viking family is the tremendous variety of sportfishing yachts that we offer from 38 to 90 feet. Posted on 27 Apr On the Line with the Viking 58 Convertible
Demand seems to be sky-high these days All Viking models – from 38 to 90 feet – are doing extremely well, but demand for our Viking 58 Convertible seems to be sky-high these days. Posted on 20 Apr Viking Yachts 54 Sport Tower - Adrenaline rush
Command deck layout and helm just steps from the expansive cockpit The Viking Yachts 54 Sport Tower (ST) delivers incredible versatility, thriving as an owner-operator boat with its command deck layout and helm just steps from the expansive cockpit. Posted on 13 Apr Walk this way - Viking 64
Walk-through video demonstrates commitment to building a better boat every day A video walk-through of the new Viking 64 demonstrates Viking's commitment to building a better boat every day. Posted on 8 Mar Viking 80 - Next level luxury
The Viking 80 Sky Bridge is a sportfisherman's palace The Viking 80 Sky Bridge is a sportfisherman's palace, complete with five-plus staterooms, six heads, two salons, three control stations, an enormous cockpit and the latest technology to help you raise fish and amass a lifetime's worth of memories. Posted on 26 Jan Pulling Power
Great things happen at the Viking Yacht Company every day Great things happen at the Viking Yacht Company every day. Last Friday was particularly special – another milestone, in fact. Posted on 15 Jan
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3Marina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy