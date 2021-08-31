ISA GT 45m M/Y Aria SF: speed away in full luxury and comfort

ISA GT 45m M/Y Aria SF © ISA Yachts ISA GT 45m M/Y Aria SF © ISA Yachts

by ISA Yachts 22 Jul 06:12 PDT

ISA GT 45 M/Y Aria SF is the last born in the ISA Yachts shipyard in Ancona, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts.

A 45-metre with sharp and sporty exterior lines, marked by a plumb bow, with side arches connecting the three decks (a hallmark of the shipyard for over 20 years) and a fin-shaped hard top ascribing a light and slim look to the profile.

The naval architecture was developed by Palumbo Superyachts technical team, the exterior design is by Team for Design - Enrico Gobbi, while the interior style is by Luca Dini Design & Architecture.

Sea, light and air are the main characters of any space on board, complemented by technical, functional and minimal elements with a strong reference to cars, speed and primary colours.

ISA GT 45 is a comfortable yacht, with a great outdoor livability and a marked disposition to facilitate the indoor/outdoor seamless connection both visually and practically.

Particularly worthy of note is the floor where a soft carpet effect is reached by mixing wooden strips treated with different processes. Reproduced also on the doors this effect creates subtle optical illusions. On the ceiling, white leather and mirrors everywhere prove useful for intensifying the lively welcoming sense of the interior and the endless marvel of our seas.

On a neutral and relaxing colour background, splodges of blue and red add a vivid contrast to the plain and occasionally industrial interior style with a distinctly automotive soul, especially in the details custom-made by Tramontano in carbon, rosewood and hide/saddle-stitched leather that run throughout the boat.

M/Y Aria SF can accommodate up to 10 people in 5 comfortable cabins. Below deck we find 2 VIP and 2 double cabins with twin beds which a sliding mechanism makes easily convertible into a double.

The owner's suite is located on the main deck forward and features an entrance/ lounge with sofa and TV. The full beam cabin with skylight includes a private terrace on the starboard side, a walk-in closet and a bathroom with shower. A unique feature is the direct access to the outdoor lounge via a private staircase.

The bulkheads behind the beds are true artworks made of material-effect resin on a sketch customized for the boat, with abstract references to all the themes dear to the owner: waves, sand, rocks, corals, wind, speed. The same kind of wall finishing but achieved with personalized wallpaper is in each bathroom and in the internal stairwell.

The interiors are characterized by the use of very light oak, bleached teak, lacquered surfaces, carbon, steel and glass in all its possible variations. To introduce contrast and draw brightness, dark metal details are the essential accents to enhance the underlying idea.

Particularly valuable are the sofas in the main living room with crystal structure from the Crystal Lounge line by Glas Italia combined with the Freeman Duvet by Minotti.

The opening windows connect salons and cockpits effectively doubling the space. Curtains are invisible almost everywhere, and solar shading systems have been applied only where they add a plus to the comfort and atmosphere by creating unique shadow effects.

The formal 10 seater round dining table is lacquered in gloss red and its center is vertically aligned with a skylight. Its access from the aft upper deck is through a circular window with a 180-degree opening to fully enjoy contact with the outside area, when desired. Here privacy is guaranteed by a system of sunshade grids with wooden and aluminum strips.

On the fly deck, the fully equipped open air gym provides a breathtaking view to enjoy even during sports routine. Whereas for the sky enthusiasts an indispensable telescope is mounted in the bow.

The stern door concealing the beach club was built entirely in carbon. It is a unique piece with a custom texture just like the swimming pool aft of the main deck, that includes a glazed section letting natural light filter into the beach club below. To highlight the dynamism of the line, another carbon insertion has been added to the hull at the bow. All carbon parts were made by Tecno Tessile Adler.

The crew consists of seven people accommodated in 3 double cabins below deck, in addition to the captain's cabin located on the upper deck.

Steel hull and aluminum superstructure, ISA GT 45 is equipped with 2 CAT C32 ACERT engines of 1300 hp each reaching a maximum speed of 16 knots and cruising at 14.5 knots.

The 5-metre tender is stored in the lower deck garage with starboard opening. The rescue boat is in the bow and, just like the two jet skis in the bow hangar, is handled by a hydraulic crane.

ISA GT 45 M/Y Aria SF will have her world premiere at the next Cannes and Monaco 2022 boat shows.