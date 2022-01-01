ILIAD 62 VIP sunset cruise

by ILIAD 22 Jul 13:42 PDT

The ILIAD Catamarans team was joined by VIP clients and owners on the Gold Coast in July to celebrate the arrival of the new model ILIAD 62.

The afternoon cruise was the maiden voyage for the new model and provided an opportunity for several of the owners to step aboard the ILIAD 62 for the first time and inspect the motor yacht they have ordered.

It was an idyllic afternoon cruising the picturesque Broadwater while enjoying fine food, company and the outstanding features and performance of the ILIAD 62.