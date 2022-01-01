Please select your home edition
Iguana Yachts launches a brand-new amphibious model for the summer: the Iguana Sport

by Iguana Yachts 23 Jul 07:59 PDT
Iguana Sport © Iguana Yachts

Over the past ten years, the shipyard has acquired experience and knowledge by designing, building and perfecting many different models.

The Iguana Sport is a mix of the best Iguana models to create a boat that is both stronger and more versatile with a beautiful aesthetic. This is one of Iguana's most ingenious designs.

The Iguana Sport is a combination of elegance and comfort. This 9.2m center console is made for all types of activities with a practical, versatile and stylish deck. It can hold 12 passengers and hit a top speed of 48 knots on the water with twin 350 HP.

Designed for the US market, the Iguana Sport is the new version of the center console Iguana boat. With a large helm, lots of equipment and storage, and comfortable seats, this model adopts the codes of american boats whilst keeping a very sleek and elegant look like the Iguana Original. Two Iguanas Sport are already on their way to the USA and will soon be available for sea trials.

"The Iguana Sport is the result of three years of research and development inside the Iguana Research Unit. We have learned a lot by working on this model. It is a beautiful product that is both functional and versatile." Iguana Research Unit

Iguana Sport - photo © Iguana Yachts
Iguana Sport - photo © Iguana Yachts

A more practical and versatile deck

The Iguana Sport is above all a very practical boat made for multiple uses and activities such as cruising, water sports, fishing, family trips and sunbathing. The Iguana Research Unit worked on creating a spacious and ergonomic deck for life onboard. With a large seating area at the back, a comfortable dual seat at the front, two helm mitigating seats and an electric head the Sport provides comfort and space.

Iguana Sport - photo © Iguana Yachts
Iguana Sport - photo © Iguana Yachts

An amphibian made for the us market

This 9m rigid-hull model adopts the codes of the american center console with a powerful design, a large helm, lots of storage, 2 shock mitigating helm seats, a seadek, sunshade extensions, a glass cockpit, large and comfortable seats, integrated cup holders, an electric head and more.

With this new model, Iguana Yachts creates the perfect amphibious boat for the American market. Iguana Sports are currently being built at the shipyard. A snow white Iguana Sport with classic gray upholstery and a metallic gray Iguana Sport with a carbon fiber Hard-Top. They are both going to the USA. The first one will go to Michigan with our official dealer Elk Rapids Marina, the second one will soon be under Florida's sunshine with our dealer Prestige Marine.

"After the success of the Iguana X100 in Europe and in the world, we want to reach the American market with this brand new rigid hull model: the Iguana Sport." Julien Poirier, General Manager

Iguana Sport - photo © Iguana Yachts
Iguana Sport - photo © Iguana Yachts

A beautiful design with iguana signature look

Just like any other Iguana, the Iguana Sport is both beautiful and well designed. The well known French designers, Antoine Fritsch and Vivien Durisotti have worked to create a boat with a classic mediterranean look. With sleek lines, a minimal and chic aesthetic, the Iguana Sport will appeal to boaters drawn to beautiful products. The Iguana Sport is also customizable with many options from integrated sunshades to custom painted engines and underwater LEDs. The Iguana Sport has a unique hard-top that is streamlined, giving it an attractive look on the water.

"Our inspiration came from the other Iguanas as well as from other projects we are working on. Having the chance to work on so many different projects gives us the opportunity to be more creative." Vivien Durisotti, Iguana Designer

Specifications:

  • LOA: 9.2m / 30'
  • Beam: 3.11m / 10'
  • Max speed: 48 knots
  • Max power: 2 x 350 HP
  • Speed on land: 6.5 kmh / 4 mph
  • Capacity: 12 pax
  • Launch date: 2022
  • Boat type: Open Center Console Boat

