New B76 Yacht launched at Bering Yachts

by Bering Yachts 22 Jul 21:47 PDT
The B76 Yacht © Bering Yachts

Bering Yachts is excited to announce the launch of the latest B76 yacht, M/Y Lemanjá. Hitting the water on Tuesday, 14th June at the Bering shipyard in Antalya, the 23.27-metre explorer yacht is the first and only absolutely custom hull.

The B76 Yacht Built to fulfill a long-time dream, it is constructed with a rugged steel hull and long-range voyages in mind. Coming in at over 23 meters with a displacement of 130 GT, she is the ideal blue-water exploring vessel for an adventurous family who want to feel at home while navigating the seas

